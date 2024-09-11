What is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT)? Know all about treatment for early-stage cancers

Follow us on Image Source : ADOBE STOCK Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT)

Especially for early-stage malignancies, stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) is a major development in cancer treatment. This extremely accurate type of radiation therapy minimises damage to surrounding healthy tissues by precisely targeting cancer cells.

High radiation doses are delivered to a precisely defined area using improved imaging techniques in stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), also known as SBRT. SBRT usually requires a small number of sessions, usually finished in one to five treatments, unlike traditional radiation therapy, which may require multiple sessions spread over several weeks. In addition to improving patient convenience, this expedited treatment plan shortens the duration of therapy as a whole.

According to Dr Rupal Chheda, Consultant Radiation Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, the capacity of SBRT to treat malignancies in hard-to-reach areas including early prostate cancer, pancreas, liver, lungs, and spine is among its most remarkable features. Its accuracy is derived from the application of advanced imaging technologies, such as PET, MRI, and CT scans, which enable medical professionals to produce intricate, three-dimensional maps of the tumour and surrounding tissues. By ensuring that radiation is applied with exact precision, this mapping protects healthy tissues and organs from needless exposure.

Treatment of early-stage malignancies with SBRT has a well-established track record of efficacy. Comparable local control rates between SBRT and standard surgery have been demonstrated by studies. For example, SBRT has shown good tumour control and survival rates in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). By providing a non-invasive option for individuals with limited treatment options, SBRT has also demonstrated encouraging outcomes in the treatment of small liver cancers.

When compared to traditional radiation therapy, patients receiving SBRT usually have less adverse effects:

Minimised risk of radiation-induced harm to healthy tissues

Lower possibility of side effects such as fatigue, skin irritation, and organ damage

Improved quality of life both during and after treatment

Shorter treatment time, allowing a quicker return to regular activities

However, not all cancer types or patients are candidates for SBRT. It may not be suitable for larger or more diffuse cancers and works best on small, well-defined tumours. Each case is evaluated individually, considering the patient's general condition as well as the location and size of the tumour.

In conclusion, patients with early-stage malignancies have a very effective, non-invasive therapeutic alternative in stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). It is a useful instrument in the fight against cancer, giving many patients hope and better outcomes thanks to its accuracy, shorter treatment times, and fewer adverse effects.