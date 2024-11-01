What is Lassa Fever? Know its symptoms, causes, and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Lassa Fever?

Recently, a case of Lassa fever was reported in Iowa, where a patient who had returned from West Africa died. The individual was hospitalized in isolation at the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center in Iowa City and passed away on the afternoon of October 29. In this article, we have curated all the details about Lassa fever such as its symptoms, and how it spreads.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa Virus. It is spread by a rat named Mastomys natalensis, who found in parts of West Africa.

As per the information provided by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lassa fever can be deadly. This viral illness is known to be endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Nigeria, but probably exists in other West African countries as well. The overall case fertility rate is one per cent. Its observed case fatality rate among patients hospitalized with severe cases of Lassa fever is 15%.

The first case of Lassa fever was reported in 1969. The name of this illness comes after Nigeria, where it was diagnosed initially.

What are the symptoms of Lassa Fever?

This disease begins with symptoms such as fever, general weakness, and malaise. After a few days, additional symptoms may develop, including headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, and abdominal pain. In severe cases, individuals may experience facial swelling, fluid accumulation in the lung cavity, bleeding from the mouth, nose, vagina, or gastrointestinal tract, and low blood pressure.

The incubation period for this disease ranges from 6 to 21 days, with symptoms typically appearing 1 to 3 weeks after infection. In fatal cases, death often occurs within 14 days of the onset of symptoms. The disease is particularly severe during late pregnancy, with maternal death and/or fetal loss occurring in over 80% of cases during the third trimester.

What is its treatment?

According to WHO reports, there is no treatment for this disease currently, but several potential vacancies are in development.