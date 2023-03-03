Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Chronic inflammation and how it can turn dangerous if not controlled

Inflammation is a part of the body's defense mechanism, in which the immune system recognizes and kills any harmful or foreign bodies while beginning the healing process. The immune system is triggered by exposure to pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, or toxic substances, or sustains damage.



There are 2 types of inflammation:

1. Acute inflammation is a reaction to physical harm, such as cutting a finger, triggered by the release of inflammatory cells to mark the onset of healing.

2. Chronic inflammation is a condition where the body releases inflammatory cells even in the absence of external danger, such as those found in rheumatoid arthritis, which can cause pain and deformity.

Inflammatory cells and cytokines are the initial responders that the immune system dispatches, producing an inflammatory reaction to engulf bacteria and other harmful substances. Pain, bruising, swelling, or redness may be the result of inflammation, but it also has an impact on invisible body processes.

Though the infalmmatory cells treat the wounds it can turn dangerous if not treated immediately. The secretion of these inflammatory cells can be a symptom of chronic disorders. Several chronic disorders, such as arthritis or Alzheimer's disease, have inflammation as a symptom.

Chronic inflammatory disorders are one of the leading global causes of death. Chronic diseases are considered to be the biggest hazard to human health by the World Health Organization (WHO). Throughout the next 30 years, it is expected that the prevalence of disorders linked to chronic inflammation would rise steadily.

Chronic inflammation can have signs that may be more subtle than acute inflammation. It may show up as:

Abdominal pain.

Chest pain.

Fatigue (eg: systemic lupus)

Fever (eg: tuberculosis)

Joint pain or stiffness (eg: rheumatoid arthritis)

Mouth sores (eg: HIV infection)

Skin rash (eg: psoriasis)

Chronic inflammation can lead to poor prognosis and is a major threat to people's health and longevity. Chronic inflammation leads to the occurrence of numerous diseases, including:

Alzheimer’s disease

Allergic Asthma

Cancer

Heart disease.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS)

Type 2 diabetes

Cardiovasculat diseases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

FAQs

Q1. What occurs when inflammation is not under control?

Uncontrolled Inflammation can harm joints, organs, and arteries. If left untreated, it can cause a variety of diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, blood vessel disease, and heart disease.

Q2. What causes chronic inflammation?

Chronic inflammation is caused by toxic exposure to pollutants or industrial chemicals, leading to long-term inflammation that is often left untreated.

Latest Health News