What is accidental drowning? 7 bathtub safety tips you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A person can also drown in the tub due to excessive fatigue

Hollywood's popular TV series Friends fame Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. Matthews was reportedly found dead in his Los Angeles apartment on Saturday. According to TMZ ra report, Perry was found dead in a bathtub at his home. No medicine was found at the scene. According to the report, no drugs, etc. were found in his house. There is no foul play of any kind in this. The police called a medical team to investigate whether he had suffered a cardiac arrest. But the exact cause of his death has not been known yet.

The cause of death is said to be accidental drowning. But do you know there are many different causes of accidental drowning? If a person experiences any physical change such as low blood pressure, intoxication, or medical emergencies such as stroke or heart attack, he may become unconscious or semi-conscious. In such a situation, if there is water nearby, accidental drowning can occur. Apart from this, a person can also drown in the tub due to excessive fatigue.

Also Read: 'You will be missed Chandler': Netizens mourn Matthew Perry's death

Here are a few bathtub tips to keep yourself safe from any accidents:

Firstly, ensure you install non-slippery floor tiles in the bathroom. Yes! high gloss tiles look fabulous, but they also increase the risk of falling when it's wet. Place a non-slip rub or bathmat on the bathroom door to help prevent falls when exiting. Add grab bars and slots near the bathtub as it can help maintain balance. Reduce clutter. Of course, it's important to keep necessities inside the bathroom, but having a clear pathway to the tub is vital. Add a bath chair to help seniors with impaired balance feel more secure while bathing. Children under four should always have an adult supervising their bath time. Children can drown even in shallow waters. Make sure to always keep an eye on children while they play in the tub.

Latest Health News