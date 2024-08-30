What happens when TLC increases in blood? Recognise the early symptoms to stay away from serious diseases

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what happens when TLC increases in blood.

Due to leukocytosis (high white blood cell count), your health may face several serious issues. If you do not control high white blood cell count in time, then your health can be badly damaged. Excessive white blood cell count in the body can hurt your immune system. Due to an increase in TLC in the blood, your immunity can become very weak.

One can become a victim of serious diseases if they have increased TLC

Due to high white blood cell count, your body will face difficulty in fighting infections and diseases. If more white blood cells develop in your body than required, then the risk of serious and life-threatening diseases like blood cancer can also increase. Apart from this, high white blood cell count can also increase the chances of bone marrow disorders to a great extent. To protect yourself from such problems, it is very important to control high white blood cell count.

It is important to recognise the symptoms

Do you know how to identify high white blood cell count? If not, then you should know about some of its warning signs. Due to high white blood cell count, you may experience symptoms like fever, fatigue, pain and difficulty in breathing. Apart from this, you should also be careful if you sweat while sleeping at night. Sudden weight loss or rash can be a sign of high white blood cell count.

Why does the count increase?

There can be many reasons for the increase in white blood cell count. Excessive stress can be one of the main reasons for the increase in white blood cell count. Thyroid problems, cavities in teeth and allergies can also cause an increase in white blood cell count. If you smoke, then there can be a high possibility of an increase in white blood cell count in your body.

Overall, if you are seeing such symptoms simultaneously in your body then you should immediately consult a good doctor.

