Listeria outbreak in US linked to deli meats: Know causes, symptoms and treatment of this infection

Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, symptoms and treatment of listeria.

The US has reported more than 50 illnesses and eight deaths in the Listeria outbreak, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeria is a hardy germ that can remain on surfaces, like meat slicers, and foods, even at refrigerated temperatures, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. It can also take up to 10 weeks for some people to have symptoms of listeriosis, according to CDC. A total of 57 people have been hospitalised due to Listeria infections in the country, and eight deaths have now been reported, according to the CDC. This is the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe. The CDC requested the public not to eat recalled deli products.

What is listeria?

Listeria, also known as Listeriosis, is a bacterial infection that can affect people of all ages but is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. This infection is caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes and is commonly found in soil, water, and some animals.

Causes:

Listeria is primarily caused by the consumption of contaminated food. The bacteria can be found in raw or undercooked meat, unpasteurized dairy products, and certain fruits and vegetables. It can also be present in processed foods such as deli meats and soft cheeses. The bacteria can survive and thrive in refrigerated environments, making it important to properly handle and store food to prevent contamination.

Symptoms:

The symptoms of Listeria infection can vary depending on the individual's overall health and the severity of the infection. In healthy individuals, it may only cause mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhoea. However, in pregnant women, it can lead to more serious complications such as miscarriage or stillbirth.

For individuals with weakened immune systems or those who are pregnant or elderly, Listeria can cause more severe symptoms including:

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Meningitis (inflammation of the brain lining)

Sepsis (blood infection)

It is important to seek medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms after consuming potentially contaminated food.

Treatment:

Listeria infections can be treated with antibiotics. However, treatment may not be necessary for healthy individuals with mild or no symptoms. In more severe cases, hospitalisation may be required for individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and the elderly.

To prevent the spread of Listeria, it is important to properly handle and cook food. This includes washing fruits and vegetables before consumption, thoroughly cooking meat and poultry, and avoiding unpasteurized dairy products.

In addition, it is important to keep your refrigerator clean and at the proper temperature to prevent the growth of Listeria bacteria. Leftovers should be stored in shallow containers and consumed within 3-4 days.

