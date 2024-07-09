What are the symptoms of ovarian cysts? Know types and prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms of ovarian cysts.

There are times when women feel stomach pain or discomfort it can be the cause of an ovarian cyst. Ovarian cysts are cysts in the ovaries. These lumps look like small sacs filled with liquid, air or other fluids. Ovaries are important in the reproductive system of women, which are located on both sides of the uterus in the lower abdominal area. Ovarian cysts are very common and can occur in women.

Symptoms of Ovarian Cysts

Sometimes there is mild or severe pain in the pelvic area

Ovarian cysts often cause pain on one side

Sometimes there is a problem with bloating and flatulence

Irregular periods or sudden bleeding

There is pain or discomfort during physical contact

Sometimes nausea and vomiting can also be its symptoms

Some symptoms of ovarian cysts are similar to those of PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, in which periods are absent or irregular. Rapid weight gain and acne on the face can also occur.

How many types of cysts are there?

There are two types of cysts, one is functional and the other is pathological cyst, according to Max Healthcare Blogs. Most of the cysts are functional, that is, they are formed naturally and occur during periods. They do not cause any disease. Pathological cysts can also be disease-free but sometimes they can cause cancer.

How to identify a cyst?

Doctors can detect ovarian cysts by examining your pelvic area. Ultrasound tests are also done for this. This reveals the size, structure and location of the cyst. Sometimes cysts disappear on their own after some time. Therefore, doctors do not start the treatment immediately. Doctors also advise getting an ultrasound done again after some time so that it can be known whether the woman is pregnant or not. If the cyst is getting bigger, then doctors can treat it with laparoscopy or laparotomy.

