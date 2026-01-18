What really happens when you don’t change your pad all day? Gynaecologist explains Wearing the same sanitary pad for 24 hours can lead to irritation, infections, and intimate health problems. A gynaecologist explains why changing pads every few hours is essential for menstrual hygiene and long-term women’s health.

New Delhi:

For many women, period discomfort is often brushed off as “normal”. But some habits quietly do more harm than we realise. Wearing the same sanitary pad for 24 hours is one of them, and doctors say it can seriously compromise intimate and reproductive health.

“Menstrual blood, when left in contact with the skin for long hours, creates a warm and moist environment where bacteria and fungi multiply rapidly,” says Dr Hema Sharma Jha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Indirapuram, New Delhi. “This often leads to itching, rashes, redness, burning sensations, and an unpleasant odour.”

Why prolonged pad use is risky

Sanitary pads are designed to absorb blood, not to be worn indefinitely. When a pad isn’t changed for extended periods, constant moisture and friction can cause skin breakdown. Tiny cuts or abrasions may develop, making the area more vulnerable to infections.

“In clinical practice, I frequently see cases of vaginal infections and urinary tract infections that could have been avoided with proper pad-changing habits,” Dr Jha explains. “Prolonged exposure allows harmful bacteria to grow unchecked and disturbs the vagina’s natural pH balance, leading to recurring infections and discomfort.”

Discomfort is not ‘just part of periods’

Many women normalise irritation, itching, or a burning sensation during menstruation, assuming it’s unavoidable. Doctors stress that this isn’t true.

“These are not normal symptoms; they are warning signs,” says Dr Jha. “Persistent irritation during periods usually points to poor hygiene practices rather than menstruation itself.”

How often should you change your pad?

Most gynaecologists recommend changing sanitary pads every four to six hours, even on days with lighter flow. This helps keep the area clean and dry, reduces bacterial growth, and prevents inflammation.

“Menstruation is a natural process,” Dr Jha adds, “and caring for your body during this time is an essential part of overall women’s health. Prioritising menstrual hygiene is not just about comfort. It’s about protection, dignity, and long-term well-being.”

Wearing the same pad for an entire day may seem harmless, but it can quietly set the stage for infections and ongoing discomfort. Small changes, like timely pad replacement, go a long way in protecting intimate health. Period care isn’t an indulgence. It’s basic healthcare.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.