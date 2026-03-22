Yes, drinking too much water can be dangerous, doctors explain water intoxication risks

New Delhi:

We’ve all heard it: Drink more water. Stay hydrated. Aim for eight glasses a day. But what if that advice, taken too far, actually does more harm than good?

On the surface, water feels harmless. Essential, even. But doctors say that overhydration is real, and in some cases, it can be dangerous. Let's get into the details.

More water is not always better

The idea that everyone should drink a fixed amount of water daily does not hold true for everyone. “People have different requirements. It may be four glasses a day, three, or even two, depending on how well the kidneys can handle fluid,” says Dr Rammohan Bhat, Senior Nephrologist and Director, Renal Sciences. The body already has a system in place. The kidneys regulate fluid balance by removing excess water and toxins.

But when that balance is disrupted, problems begin.

What is water intoxication?

Water intoxication happens when you consume more water than your body can process. This dilutes sodium levels in the blood, a condition known as hyponatremia. When sodium drops too low, it can affect brain function. Symptoms can range from nausea and headaches to confusion, swelling, and in severe cases, seizures. It is rare, but not impossible, especially in situations where people force themselves to drink excessive amounts of water.

Why kidney health matters here

Your kidneys decide how much water your body can safely handle. “As kidney function goes down, the ability to excrete water and toxins changes,” explains Dr Bhat. This means that what works for one person may not work for another. For people with chronic kidney disease, fluid intake needs to be carefully managed and should always be guided by a specialist.

The myth of ‘flushing out toxins’

A common belief is that drinking large amounts of water can cleanse the body or even fix kidney problems. “It’s a myth that excessive water intake can cure kidney disease,” says Dr Ankita Dilip Patil, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Prakriya Hospitals, Bangalore. She explains that while hydration supports kidney function, it cannot reverse damage. “Once the kidneys are damaged, no amount of water can repair them or remove the underlying cause,” she adds.

Even healthy people can overdo it

Overhydration is not just a concern for those with kidney issues. “Drinking one or two litres of water at once or consuming 7 to 8 litres a day can lead to frequent urination and imbalance,” says Dr Ravi Upadhyay, Urologist. While younger individuals may tolerate it better, this habit can create problems over time, especially as the body ages.

So how much water is actually enough?

For most healthy adults, around 2 to 3 litres of fluids per day, including water from food, is generally sufficient. But the real rule is simpler. Drink when you are thirsty. Adjust intake based on weather, activity levels, and overall health. And if you have a medical condition, especially related to the kidneys or heart, follow personalised advice.

Water is essential, but more is not always better. The goal is balance, not excess. Listening to your body often works better than following fixed rules. Because when it comes to hydration, the smartest approach is not how much you drink, but how well your body handles it.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice

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