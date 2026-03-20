Brushing teeth in morning or at night? Doctor explains what works best for oral health

New Delhi:

There is always that small debate. Morning or night, which one actually matters more when it comes to brushing. And with today being World Oral Health Day, the question feels even more relevant. Most people assume mornings win. Fresh breath, clean start, feels obvious. But the reality is a bit different.

The bigger impact, it turns out, often comes later in the day. According to Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, the timing of brushing plays a direct role in how well you prevent dental problems, not just how clean your mouth feels.

Morning vs night brushing: Which is more important?

“Brushing twice daily is essential for maintaining oral health,” Dr Badiger says. Both timings matter, but they serve different purposes. Morning brushing helps remove bacteria that build up overnight and gives you a fresh start. It is important, but it plays a smaller role in long-term prevention compared to night brushing.

Why night brushing matters more for oral health

Night brushing focuses on removing everything that accumulates during the day. Food particles, sugars, and bacteria tend to build up gradually. “During the day, the oral cavity is exposed to food, sugars and bacteria that gradually accumulate,” he explains. If not cleaned properly before sleep, this buildup can lead to plaque formation and acid production.

What happens in your mouth overnight without brushing?

At night, your body’s natural defence slows down. “Saliva secretion reduces at night, which normally helps neutralise acids and cleanse the oral cavity,” Dr Badiger notes. With less saliva, bacteria can grow more easily, increasing the risk of cavities and gum issues.

Benefits of brushing teeth twice a day

This is not about choosing one over the other. “Both morning and night brushing are important and should not be avoided,” he adds. Morning brushing refreshes the mouth, while night brushing protects it during the most vulnerable hours.

Simple oral care routine for healthy teeth

A basic routine still works best. Brush twice daily using fluoride toothpaste and take your time. “Flossing at least once a day is important to clean areas between teeth where a toothbrush cannot reach,” Dr Badiger says. Consistency matters more than anything else.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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