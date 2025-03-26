Want to increase your potassium level? Include this fruit in your diet, know how to consume it Patients with high BP should balance stress, sleep and diet in their lifestyle and include some foods which help to increase their potassium level. In this article, we have mentioned about one fruit that is extremely good for people dealing with high BP.

High blood pressure is a condition in which the blood pressure in the body is higher than the normal level. If the blood pressure is more than 120/80, then special attention has to be paid to the diet. Patients of high BP should balance stress, sleep and diet in their lifestyle and include some foods in their diet. One such fruit is apricot. Apricot not only balances BP but it is also helpful in improving the functioning of the heart. So, let's know the benefits of eating apricots in high BP.

Apricots are rich in nutrients:

Apricots are rich in vitamins A and C, fibre and antioxidants. Apricots are rich in vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants, which provide many health benefits including improving digestion, improving eye and skin health, and boosting the immune system. Apricots also contain a variety of antioxidants that help reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. The flavonoids catechin, quercetin, and chlorogenic acid found mainly in apricots prevent hypertension. Also, this fruit controls the sodium level in the body, which keeps the heart healthy.

Benefits of apricots in high BP:

Apricots, which are rich in potassium, are known to reduce the tension of blood vessels. They open the blood vessels and help in improving blood circulation. This does not put pressure on the heart and keeps the blood pressure balanced. Apart from this, iron helps increase hemoglobin in the body, which helps maintain blood in the body and improves its circulation.

How to consume apricots:

If you are a patient of high BP, then you should consume fresh apricots. It contains the most antioxidants and flavonoids, which are beneficial for health. But, if you are not getting it, then soak dried apricots in water and eat them along with the water in the morning on an empty stomach.