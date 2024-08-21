Want to improve liver and kidney function? Drink THIS detox water once a week

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink this detox water to cleanse the liver and kidneys.

If you want to balance your bad lifestyle, then drink detox water 1-2 times a week. This removes the accumulated dirt from the body and detoxifies the body. Drinking detox water improves the function of the liver and kidneys. Nowadays, the trend of drinking detox water has become quite fast. This water helps in reducing the fat accumulated in the body and also, helps you to stay hydrated. Even if you drink 8-10 glasses of water daily, drink 1-2 glasses of detox water once a week. This will remove all the dirt accumulated in your body.

When you drink water by adding some extra things to it, it is called detox water. This kind of water helps in flushing out the toxins accumulated in your body. This improves energy levels and also helps in reducing weight. Detox water contains

What is detox water?

Detox water is water prepared by mixing fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs. You can also call it fruit-infused water or fruit salad water. You can make detox water at home in many different ways. You can use fruits, vegetables and herbs of your choice to make detox water. Detox waters like Lemon Detox and master cleanse are more famous among detox waters.

Weight Loss Detox Water

Detox water helps in weight loss. Drinking it speeds up metabolism and due to being low in calories, drinking this water reduces obesity. People who are dieting are often advised to drink this type of detox water. This type of water has fewer calories than soda and fruit juice.

Detox Water for Cleansing the Liver and Kidneys

The liver should be detoxed from time to time. For this, you can drink warm turmeric water or turmeric tea. Turmeric contains curcumin which reduces inflammation and helps in detoxifying the liver. Apart from this, amla juice, ginger and lemon water also detox the liver and kidneys. Green tea and bitter gourd juice are also effective in improving the function of the liver and kidneys. You can make detox water from these things and drink it.

