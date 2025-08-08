These vitamins don’t go well with coffee, says Fortis expert Love coffee and take daily vitamins? Be careful as some nutrients lose their power when mixed with caffeine. A Fortis expert explains what not to combine.

New Delhi:

A lot of people need a cup of coffee just after they wake up, or they drink it with their meals. And sometimes, even between meals and breaks. While 1-2 cups of black coffee can be consumed each day, too much can cause health issues. This becomes all the more a problem when you take vitamins with coffee.

Can you take vitamins with coffee? Vitamins like iron, vitamin C and others are recommended to people who suffer from a deficiency of these vitamins. In most cases, there’s no specific time to take your vitamins and supplements.

However, there are certain vitamins that you should not take with your coffee. Read on as Daljit Kaur, Head of Nutrition at Fortis Escorts Okhla, suggests the vitamins you should not take with coffee.

Vitamins you should not take with coffee

It's generally recommended to avoid iron and coffee because coffee contains tannins and polyphenols which decrease the absorption of iron. So, always consume coffee either before the meals and after the meal.

Coffee acts as a diuretic, and it increases the excretion of B-complex vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin and pyridoxine (B6). Hence, B vitamins should not be taken with coffee.

Similarly, vitamin C taken along with coffee increases the excretion of vitamin C and should not be taken with coffee.

When you drink coffee with vitamin D, it lowers the levels of this essential vitamin. Therefore, avoid combining the two.

Caffeine hinders the absorption of zinc, magnesium and calcium, so zinc, magnesium and calcium-rich foods should not be consumed with coffee for better results.

