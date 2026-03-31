Is your injury recovery taking too long? Check your vitamin D levels first

New Delhi:

Injury recovery is often seen as a combination of rest, medication and physiotherapy. However, one crucial factor that is frequently overlooked is nutrition, especially Vitamin D.

According to Dr Akhilesh Rathi, Director, Joint Replacement, Robotics and Orthopaedics at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar, and Founder of Rathi Orthopedic and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi, Vitamin D plays a far more significant role in healing than most patients realise.

“Whether it is a fracture, ligament injury or even muscle strain, Vitamin D can directly affect the way the body heals,” he says.

One of the main functions of Vitamin D is to help the body absorb calcium, which is the primary building block of bones. Without adequate Vitamin D, the body cannot effectively utilise calcium.

Bone healing and strength

When a bone is fractured, the body naturally begins the healing process. During this time, it requires a steady supply of minerals and nutrients.

Vitamin D plays a key role by helping the body absorb and use calcium efficiently. Without it, bones may not regain their full strength, increasing the risk of delayed or incomplete healing.

Muscle recovery and function

Injuries are not limited to bones. Muscles and soft tissues are equally prone to damage.

Vitamin D supports muscle strength and function. A deficiency can lead to weakness, fatigue and slower recovery of damaged muscles. This becomes especially important for individuals who are physically active or involved in sports.

Inflammation control and immune support

Inflammation is a natural response after injury, but it needs to be regulated.

Vitamin D helps manage inflammation, allowing the healing process to progress in a balanced and controlled manner. It also supports immune function, which is essential during recovery.

Recovery after surgery

Post surgical recovery, including procedures like joint replacement or ligament repair, depends heavily on proper nutrition.

Vitamin D aids in bone integration and tissue repair. Patients with adequate levels often recover faster and regain mobility more effectively.

Common signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Many people are unaware that slow recovery could be linked to low Vitamin D levels. Some common warning signs include:

Persistent pain

Muscle weakness

Repeated injuries

Delayed fracture healing

Dr Rathi emphasises, “Recovery is not just about rest and physiotherapy. Nutritional deficiencies, especially Vitamin D, can silently delay healing if not addressed in time.”

Sources and supplementation

Sunlight remains the most natural source of Vitamin D. Regular exposure to early morning sunlight can help maintain healthy levels.

Dietary sources such as dairy products, eggs and fortified foods also contribute. However, for many people, especially those with limited sun exposure, these may not be sufficient.

In such cases, supplements may be required, but only under medical supervision, as excessive intake can lead to side effects.

Prevention is better than cure

Regular health check-ups, a balanced diet and an active lifestyle can help prevent deficiencies and support faster recovery in case of injury.

Vitamin D is not optional when it comes to healing. As Dr Rathi explains, “While Vitamin D is not directly linked to injury recovery, its benefits on bones, muscles and inflammation create a comprehensive impact on the healing process.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

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