From processed food to antibiotics: The hidden link to rising colorectal cancer cases

New Delhi:

For years, colorectal cancer was largely seen as a condition affecting older adults. That assumption is now quietly changing.

Across India, doctors are beginning to notice a shift. More people in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed, often without the traditional risk factors we once associated with the disease. It is a change that is prompting a closer look at something most of us rarely think about: our gut.

A worrying shift in who is getting affected

“Across India, we are witnessing a worrying shift. Colorectal cancer is no longer only a disease of older adults. Increasingly, we are seeing people in their 30s and 40s being diagnosed,” says Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah, Senior Consultant in Colorectal Surgery at Apollo Hospitals.

This shift is not happening in isolation. This is also a reflection of bigger changes in how we live, how we eat, and how we relate to our own bodies.

The gut microbiome: Your invisible defence system

Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria, collectively called the microbiome. “When this delicate ecosystem is disturbed, it can influence long-term disease risk, including colorectal cancer,” Dr Srinivasaiah explains.

A balanced microbiome acts as a protective system. But when that balance is disrupted, the consequences can build up slowly over time.

What modern lifestyles are doing to your gut

The way we live today is very different from even a generation ago. Processed foods have become more common, while fibre intake has dropped. Antibiotics, though life-saving when used correctly, are now often overused. Add to that sedentary routines, poor sleep and chronic stress, and the gut begins to feel the impact.

“These factors can significantly alter the diversity and balance of gut bacteria. When beneficial microbes decrease, and harmful ones dominate, the gut environment can shift towards chronic inflammation,” says Dr Srinivasaiah.

Chronic inflammation, in turn, is a known driver of several diseases, including colorectal cancer.

The role of antibiotics and processed diets

Antibiotics are essential medicines, but they are not without consequences. “Frequent or unnecessary use can disrupt the microbial balance of the gut,” Dr Srinivasaiah notes. At the same time, diets high in ultra-processed foods deprive the gut of the fibre it needs to maintain healthy bacteria. Over time, this combination weakens the gut’s natural defence mechanisms.

The good news: Your gut can recover

While the risks are real, the solution is not complicated.“The gut microbiome is highly responsive to simple lifestyle changes,” says Dr Srinivasaiah. Returning to traditional eating habits can make a noticeable difference. Homemade buttermilk, kanji, idli, dosa batter, etc., will naturally add good bacteria to the gut. Increasing the fibre content of the diet by consuming fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes will provide the energy needed by the bacteria to flourish.

Small changes that can protect your gut

You don’t need to make drastic changes to your lifestyle to care for your gut. It’s about being consistent with your lifestyle. Exercise, sleep, and antibiotics can all play an important role. Cutting down on ultra-processed foods and opting for home-cooked meals can make a big difference. These small changes, though insignificant, can add up over time to create an environment where your gut can function at its best.

Unlike many risk factors, gut health is something we can actively improve, one daily choice at a time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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