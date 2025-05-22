Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: 5 signs of the condition that you should know If your Vitamin B12 deficiency is not treated, it can lead to physical, neurological and psychological problems. One of the ways to treat Vitamin B12 deficiency is to identify the symptoms first. Here are some of the signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency that you should know.

Vitamins and minerals are extremely important micronutrients, and the body needs them to perform various functions of the body. One of the vitamins that is crucial for the body is Vitamin B12. According to Cleveland Clinic, this is a vitamin that helps your body keep your nerve cells and blood cells healthy. It also helps your body make DNA, the genetic material in all of your cells.

The body doesn't make vitamin B12, and you will have to consume food and drinks that have vitamin B12 in order to get it. An individual suffers from Vitamin B12 deficiency when the body is either not getting enough or not absorbing enough Vitamin B12 from the food that they eat. If your Vitamin B12 deficiency is not treated, it can lead to physical, neurological and psychological problems. One of the ways to treat Vitamin B12 deficiency is to identify the symptoms first. Here are some of the signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency that you should know.

Fatigue and Weakness

Vitamin B12 is important for red blood cell production, which helps to carry oxygen throughout the body. A deficiency in this can lead to fewer healthy red blood cells, resulting in anaemia. This can eventually cause tiredness, weakness and lack of energy.

Pale Skin

Low B12 levels can affect the formation of red blood cells, thereby, causing them to break down more easily. This breakdown releases bilirubin which gives the skin and whites of the eyes a pale or slightly yellow colour that is usually seen in jaundice.

Numbness and Tingling

B12 is important for your nerves. A deficiency can lead to nerve damage, which can show up as tingling or numbness in the hands, legs or feet. This happens due to the disruption of the protective covering (myelin) of nerves.

Mouth Ulcers

Vitamin B12 deficiency may lead to inflammation of the tongue (glossitis), making it red, swollen and painful. You might also notice mouth ulcers or a burning sensation.

Shortness of Breath and Dizziness

The lower number of red blood cells affects its ability to carry oxygen throughout the body. Hence, the body compensates by increasing respiration, leading to shortness of breath and light-headedness, especially during physical activity.

