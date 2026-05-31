World No Tobacco Day: Think vaping is harmless? Doctors warn of growing lung and heart risks

New Delhi:

Vaping has gone far beyond its initial concept as something different from smoking and turned into a trend among many young people and even some adults who are interested in this lifestyle. The design of vaping devices, tasty vapors, and advertising on social media networks give the impression that this practice is more healthy than smoking conventional cigarettes. Nonetheless, this idea can be seriously deceptive for people.

Healthcare specialists claim that there are serious concerns regarding the potential harm that vaping can bring to one’s lungs, heart, and oral cavity. Even if the person does not notice any symptoms immediately after using vape products, he/she can suffer from health issues in several years.

Reasons why experts are concerned about youth vaping

One of the key reasons, according to Dr Raja Dhar, HOD – Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, is the perception by many young people that vaping is a lifestyle activity and not a threat to health.

"One of the major issues is the perception by many youths that vaping is more of a lifestyle choice and not a significant health threat leading to continued use and hence dependence on nicotine at an early age."

Another reason for the rising concern regarding youth vaping is the widespread use of flavored vapes, which makes things even more difficult as far as teens' use of nicotine is concerned.

How vaping affects lung health

E-cigarettes contain nicotine, flavouring agents and ultrafine particles that can irritate and inflame the respiratory system. Experts say regular use may increase the risk of chronic cough, throat irritation, wheezing, breathing difficulties and respiratory infections.

Dr Dhar notes that healthcare professionals are increasingly seeing worsening asthma symptoms and airway inflammation among regular users.

"Ongoing use of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices is likely to lead to chronic cough, throat irritation, difficulty breathing, wheezing, reduced lung capacity and an increased risk for respiratory infections."

Because the damage can develop gradually, many users may not recognise the warning signs until respiratory symptoms become more severe.

The hidden impact on heart health

While lung damage often receives more attention, experts say vaping may also have serious cardiovascular consequences.

Nicotine stimulates the release of adrenaline, which increases heart rate and blood pressure while constricting blood vessels. This constant exposure to stress within the body’s vascular system could also result in hardening of the arteries, damage to the inner walls of blood vessels, and early onset of heart diseases.

"The younger generation that uses vaping products will likely not feel any harm right away; but when used repeatedly, it can speed up the damaging process of their hearts in silence."

Health practitioners caution that the lack of immediate symptoms is often misleading for people who tend to be more youthful.

Vaping’s impact on your teeth and gums

Dental experts are also noting several oral problems linked to vaping.

According to Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, vaping is increasingly linked to dry mouth, gum irritation, tooth sensitivity, bad breath and early enamel erosion.

"One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding vaping is that it is risk-free. Dentists and oral health professionals are seeing more and more dental issues associated with long-term vaping."

Nicotine reduces blood flow to the gums and decreases saliva production. Since saliva helps protect teeth and neutralise harmful bacteria, reduced saliva levels can significantly increase the risk of cavities, infections and gum disease.

Why many warning signs go unnoticed

A major challenge for healthcare professionals is that many early symptoms appear mild and are often ignored.

Dr Parekh explains that young users frequently dismiss gum sensitivity, bleeding or inflammation as temporary problems and may not connect them to vaping at all.

"Young consumers may not recognise mild gum inflammation, bleeding or sensitivity as problems and may wait until the condition worsens before seeking dental treatment."

This is why it is vital to undergo regular dental checkups and screening tests.

The myth about the safety of occasional vaping

People think that smoking occasionally or socially does not pose any risks at all. Yet it has been proven that even infrequent use of nicotine causes sleep disturbances, triggers anxiety attacks, and affects heart functioning.

When combined with other common lifestyle factors such as chronic stress, poor sleep, physical inactivity and processed food consumption, the cumulative health impact can become much more significant.

Awareness remains the strongest defence

Both experts agree that education is critical to preventing long-term nicotine addiction and health complications among younger generations.

"E-cigarettes should not be viewed as part of a wellness or stress-relief trend. The heart and lungs are highly sensitive to chemical injury from repeated exposure," says Dr Raja Dhar.

Dr Parekh adds that awareness, preventive screenings and honest conversations about vaping remain essential for protecting young people's long-term health.

As vaping continues to grow in popularity, experts say the conversation must move beyond trends and marketing claims. For many young users, the real health consequences may not be visible today—but that does not mean they are not already beginning.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Vaping, smoking and chewing tobacco are affecting far more than lungs, doctors warn