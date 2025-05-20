Understanding Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT): Causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a serious but preventable condition that can lead to life-threatening complications. Here, the expert, Dr. Ashank Bansal, highlights the causes, symptoms, and timely treatments that can help protect your health.

DVT is a state when a clot of blood develops within a deep vein, typically in the legs. These clots may impair blood flow and lead to pain or swelling. Untreated, a clot may become dislodged and travel to the lung and result in a pulmonary embolism (PE), a severe and potentially life-threatening complication. Dr Ashank Bansal says that early identification of warning signs greatly minimises the risk of bad outcomes.

The causes

There are several reasons why DVT can be more likely, including

Prolonged sitting or being immobile (e.g., on long flights or in the hospital)

Surgery, particularly orthopaedic surgery

Some medical conditions, such as cancer or clotting disorders

Pregnancy and postpartum

Smoking and obesity

Use of birth control pills or hormone therapy

Family history of blood clots

Dr Bansal clarifies that even lifestyle issues such as obesity and smoking can add to the risk, particularly when accompanied by a sedentary lifestyle.

The symptoms

The symptoms consist of swelling in one leg (occasionally both), pain or tenderness, typically beginning in the calf, redness or warmth over the affected area, and leg cramping or heaviness.

The diagnosis

DVT is most often diagnosed by imaging studies such as Doppler ultrasound, which tests blood circulation in the veins. D-dimer blood tests and venography might sometimes be done to diagnose the presence of a clot. It is the need of the hour to get timely intervention once the diagnosis of DVT is made based on the symptoms. Early diagnosis is essential to avoid severe complications such as pulmonary embolism, says Dr. Ashank Bansal.

The treatment

Treatment for DVT is aimed at preventing the clot from increasing and new clots from developing.

Blood thinners (anticoagulants): To decrease the ability of the blood to clot.

Compression stockings: Improve blood flow in the legs.

Thrombolytics: In severe cases, clot-busting medication may be utilised.

Surgery may also be recommended by the physician. Thus, interventions such as thrombectomy or catheter-directed thrombolysis may be recommended by a specialist. Dr. Ashank Bansal regularly suggests minimal interventions based on the severity and timing of the clot.

Preventive measures

Stay mobile and do not sit for extended periods; shift every 1–2 hours.

Drink sufficient water while travelling and use compression stockings if recommended.

Maintain normal body weight and do not smoke.

Follow your doctor's instructions following surgery or pregnancy.

It will also be necessary for you to learn about the family history and consult your doctor about any risk factors.

Awareness and preventive measures are important, according to Dr. Bansal, particularly in the case of an individual with a previous history or high-risk profile.

Prompt treatment is necessary in the case of the patient with DVT to enhance quality of life.

DVT is a preventable but dangerous condition. If diagnosed on time, it can be treated in time. Dr Ashank Bansal concludes that being educated and taking precautions can do wonders for your health and well-being.

