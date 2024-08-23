Unable to conceive due to PCOS or PCOD? Include these herbal teas in your diet to control it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Include these herbal teas in your diet if you want to control PCOS or PCOD and if you want to conceive effortlessly.

PCOS or PCOD is a problem related to menstrual health that most women and girls are facing these days. Let us tell you that the problem of PCOD starts due to irregular lifestyle, poor eating habits and lack of exercise. Women who suffer from PCOS have to face many serious problems like irregular periods, infertility, hirsutism, mood swings, acne, depression, obesity and high androgen. Especially, women suffering from this problem are not able to conceive quickly. In such a situation, the confidence of women breaks and they feel helpless.

Let us tell you that curing PCOS is not that difficult. You have to improve your lifestyle. You have to start sleeping on time, with a regular workout and a healthy diet. However, this process may take a long time, so you must keep faith in yourself and your patience. Apart from this, to cure the problem of PCOS quickly, you should also include these herbal drinks in your diet. So, let's know which herbal drinks to consume to control PCOS.

These herbal teas are beneficial in PCOS:

Peppermint tea: If you are suffering from increased testosterone or hirsutism, then peppermint tea can be beneficial for you. It promotes ovulation and reduces androgens. Drink it in the morning or evening.

Sesame-fenugreek tea: Sesame-fenugreek tea is better called period tea because it helps in bringing down irregular periods naturally. Add 1 teaspoon fenugreek, 1 teaspoon sesame, 1 small piece of jaggery (5 grams) and 1 teaspoon turmeric in 1 glass of water and boil it on medium flame for 5-7 minutes. Then strain it and drink it sip by sip while it is warm. Drink this tea in the morning and evening on an empty stomach. You can start drinking it from one week before periods till the periods arrive.

Butterfly pea flower Tea: Butterfly Pea Flower Tea is prepared from Aparajita flowers. It prevents acne caused by PCOS and helps improve skin. It also reduces cortisol stress. It contains anthocyanins which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help improve insulin.

Ginger-cinnamon tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and helps control PCOS symptoms and menstrual pain such as cramps, mood swings and headaches. Cinnamon contains minerals such as calcium, fibre, iron and manganese. It helps balance hormones by reducing androgens such as testosterone.

Hibiscus tea: The antioxidants and phytochemicals present in hibiscus tea correct the imbalanced hormones and stimulate consistent ovulation leading to regular menstruation. You can drink hibiscus tea daily for 1-2 hours before meals.

