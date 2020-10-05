Try these effective yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to treat stomach ulcers

Image Source : INDIA TV Try these yoga poses to get rid of stomach ulcers

A healthy lifestyle is one of the major factors which affect your health. Abnormal diet and lack of regular exercise can lead to problems in your overall body, especially stomach. These days, many people at a very young age have started encountering issues of stomach ulcers which include acidity, sores, gas formation and more.

Such problems generaly occur due to poor lifestyle habits like smoking, stress, having spicy food, eating at the wrong time, intake of hot food, drinking less water, not workingout regularly etc. However, don't worry, here we are with a few yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which will help you get rid of stomach ulcers from the root.

Yogasanas to get rid of stomach ulcers

Each asana needs to be practiced for 1-5 minutes.

Mandukasan

Treats stomach issues like ulcers.

Keeps liver and kidney healthy.

Helps in weight loss.

Increases insulin content in pancreas.

Helps in getting rid of gas and constipation problem.

Effective for diabetes patients.

Sasakasana

Beneficial for treating migraine

Effective in weight loss

Keeps your liver and kidney healthy

Beneficial for heart patients

Helps in controlling diabetes

Yogamudrasana

Helps in getting rid of acidity

Reduce constipation problem

Relieve the problem of ulcers, colitis

Reduce belly fat

Help in increasing concentration

Ardhamatyendrasana

Reduces diabetes

Relieves fatigue

Reduces fat

Stimulates the heart

Keeps the digestive system intact

Beneficial for treating ulcers

Vakrasana

Beneficial in stomach related problems

Helps in preventing constipation

Reduces the pressure on the stomach

Treats stomach problems

Improves digestion

Gomukhasana

Increases lung function

Relieves from the problem of ulcer

Strengthens the spine

Strengthens the back and arms

Pawan Muktasan

Keeps your lungs healthy and strong

Reduces belly fat

Helpful in weight loss

Reduces stomach ulcers

Uttanapadasana

Beneficial for your lungs

Keeps your body in shape

Provides relief from stress and depression

Effective in reducing weight

Naukasan

TB, effective in pneumonia

Beneficial in abdominal fat

Effective in reducing weight

Increases digestive power

Sethubandhasan

Helps in getting rid of ulcers

Reduces stress and depression

Reduces back and headache

Effective in getting good sleep

Beneficial for the digestive system

This pranayama is effective in stomach ulcers

Kapalbhati etc. avoided doing pranayama fast.

Bhastrika

Kapalbhati

Anulom Antonyms

Sheetali

Cooling

Bright

Bhramari

