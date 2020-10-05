Monday, October 05, 2020
     
Try these effective yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to treat stomach ulcers

These yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev will help you get rid of the problem of stomach ulcers. Read on to know more

New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2020 11:24 IST
Try these yoga poses to get rid of stomach ulcers

A healthy lifestyle is one of the major factors which affect your health. Abnormal diet and lack of regular exercise can lead to problems in your overall body, especially stomach. These days, many people at a very young age have started encountering issues of stomach ulcers which include acidity, sores, gas formation and more.

Such problems generaly occur due to poor lifestyle habits like smoking, stress, having spicy food, eating at the wrong time, intake of hot food, drinking less water, not workingout regularly etc. However, don't worry, here we are with a few yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which will help you get rid of stomach ulcers from the root. 

Yogasanas to get rid of stomach ulcers

Each asana needs to be practiced for 1-5 minutes. 

Mandukasan

  • Treats stomach issues like ulcers.
  • Keeps liver and kidney healthy.
  • Helps in weight loss.
  • Increases insulin content in pancreas.
  • Helps in getting rid of gas and constipation problem.
  • Effective for diabetes patients.

Sasakasana

  • Beneficial for treating migraine
  • Effective in weight loss
  • Keeps your liver and kidney healthy
  • Beneficial for heart patients
  • Helps in controlling diabetes

Yogamudrasana

  • Helps in getting rid of acidity
  • Reduce constipation problem
  • Relieve the problem of ulcers, colitis
  • Reduce belly fat
  • Help in increasing concentration

Ardhamatyendrasana

  • Reduces diabetes
  • Relieves fatigue
  • Reduces fat
  • Stimulates the heart
  • Keeps the digestive system intact
  • Beneficial for treating ulcers

Vakrasana

  • Beneficial in stomach related problems
  • Helps in preventing constipation
  • Reduces the pressure on the stomach
  • Treats stomach problems
  • Improves digestion

Gomukhasana

  • Increases lung function
  • Relieves from the problem of ulcer
  • Strengthens the spine
  • Strengthens the back and arms

Pawan Muktasan

  • Keeps your lungs healthy and strong
  • Reduces belly fat
  • Helpful in weight loss
  • Reduces stomach ulcers

Uttanapadasana

  • Beneficial for your lungs
  • Keeps your body in shape
  • Provides relief from stress and depression
  • Effective in reducing weight

Naukasan

  • TB, effective in pneumonia
  • Beneficial in abdominal fat
  • Effective in reducing weight
  • Increases digestive power

Sethubandhasan

  • Helps in getting rid of ulcers
  • Reduces stress and depression
  • Reduces back and headache
  • Effective in getting good sleep
  • Beneficial for the digestive system

 

This pranayama is effective in stomach ulcers

Kapalbhati etc. avoided doing pranayama fast. 

  • Bhastrika
  • Kapalbhati
  • Anulom Antonyms
  • Sheetali
  • Cooling
  • Bright
  • Bhramari

