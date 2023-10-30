Trouble in breathing? Learn about 7 tips to avoid respiratory infections in pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The first step to avoid several kinds of infections is to wash your hands and face after coming home

Air pollution is on the rise these days. Followed by Diwali and crackers bursting, the air quality in some cities of the country will go from bad to worse. This time of the year causes serious damage to your health. There are several infections that affect your body due to pollution. Health experts have suggested some measures by adopting which you can get rid of respiratory infections in pollution

Wash hands, face after coming home

The first step to avoid several kinds of infections is to wash your hands and face after coming from outside. Often we bring several kinds of germs from outside and killing them is the first step towards your safety.

Have warm water

Drinking warm water in winter can save you from cold and flu but also kills dust particles in your throat. This not only keeps you free from lung infections but also serves in colds and coughs.

Wear Masks

Whenever you leave home, do carry a mask and wear it while traveling on the roads. The air quality is decreasing day by day and wearing a mask can protect you from absorbing any pollutant while breathing.

Drink ginger-lemon tea

Drinking lemon-ginger tea in the morning kills any kind of germs in your respiratory organs. This will not only stop the infection from affecting your body but will also provide nutrition to the body. including turmeric also in your diet can make a big difference.

Do not exercise outside

People with a regular routine of running, walking, running, or engaging in any outdoor exercise, especially in Delhi NCR, must avoid doing it till the pollution levels go low.

Plant indoor air-purifying plants

Plant indoor air-purifying plants inside and around your house. Plants like Snake plant, Devil’s Ivy, Bamboo palm, and several others can be a good option.

Regular Steaming

If you feel any kind of obstruction in breathing, try steaming. Regular steaming anyway is always a good habit.

