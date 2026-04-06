Understanding toxic shock syndrome: Are tampons safe during your periods?

New Delhi:

Menstrual hygiene has come a long way. From limited options a decade ago to a wide range of products today, women now have access to choices that make periods more manageable, less messy and far more convenient.

“With increasing access to modern menstrual products, it is important to balance convenience with awareness,” says Dr Sudeshna Ray, Associate Director, Dept of Obstetrician & Gynaecology, Jaslok Hospital, Sr Consultant in Breach Candy & HN Reliance. “While these products have improved hygiene, they must be used responsibly to avoid potential risks.”

The convenience that changed everything

Tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, and period underwear have made life during periods easier for women. These products are very handy for women who lead an active lifestyle or have to work for long hours. These products have provided comfort to women that they could not get from conventional products.

The risk people don’t talk about enough

However, while using these products in a proper manner will keep the user healthy, misuse of them may cause problems. One of the biggest and most dangerous consequences, although very uncommon, of tampons and pads is the development of toxic shock syndrome (TSS). This condition is caused by a harmful bacterial infection that spreads in the blood.

TSS arises when normal bacteria start multiplying in large numbers and producing toxins. The problem is likely to occur when products like tampons remain in the body for too long.

Why timing matters more than you think

One of the major reasons often associated with TSS is the extended use of tampons. According to medical advice, the best way is to change tampons every 4 to 8 hours. Extended periods increase the possibility of bacterial growth. Use of extra absorbent tampons without need can further lead to such problems, because it might motivate you to wear it for more extended periods.

Symptoms you should never ignore

TSS can develop rapidly, making early detection important.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Hypotension

Nausea or diarrhea

Rash, particularly on hands and feet

Muscle pain and confusion

Conjunctivitis, stomatitis, or pharyngitis

In case these symptoms occur abruptly during menses, prompt medical care is necessary.

Simple habits that reduce the risk

Fortunately, TSS is actually preventable by following simple measures.

Change tampons every 4 to 8 hours

Choose the minimum absorbency needed

Switch to sanitary napkins occasionally, particularly when sleeping

Practice good personal hygiene when using these products

With these simple changes, the likelihood of contracting the disease is greatly reduced without sacrificing comfort.

A balanced perspective

Contemporary sanitary products are not to blame. Indeed, these products have contributed greatly to ensuring that women enjoy higher levels of sanitation and comfort. This can be achieved through conscious use of the products.

Knowing the functions of the sanitary products and applying basic safety measures can ensure that convenience is not compromised by health concerns.

Menstruation is difficult enough without any additional complications from health problems. It is possible to have a healthy menstruation using the appropriate products if women pay attention and develop good habits. The simplest things can be most effective sometimes.

Also read: Planning pregnancy? This simple test can reveal your fertility status