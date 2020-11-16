Top 5 basic winter skincare tips you need to follow this year

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANANYAPANDAY Skincare tips for winters

Beware winter is here! Well, we are not trying to scare you but the colder the weather gets this season, the more problems it brings for your health and your skin. During this chilly season you need to take care of your skin a little bit more than usual. Here we are with a few basic winter skincare beauty regime which will keep dryness, dullness and many other such issues at a bay. Take a look

Cleansing

Cleansing your skin is the first step for any skincare routine, as it will remove any makeup, dirt, excess oils, and build-up on your skin. Double cleansing has become quite popular recently, where you use an oil-based cleanser to break down any makeup on your skin followed by foam or gel cleanser to remove everything. Those with dry skin should try not to go overboard as it can rip your skin of natural oils when using a hard cleanser.

Toning

Toner helps achieve the skin's pH balance. You can either spritz a mild toner on your face or take a small amount on a cotton pad and swipe it all over the face. A good toner tightens pores over regular use and lends an enviable glow to your skin.

Exfoliation

Using an exfoliator once or twice a week will help remove dead skin cells and keep your skin looking brighter. If you have sensitive skin, a very gentle exfoliation such as a lower percentage glycolic acid would be best suited. However, don't scrub your skin too hard or too often with an exfoliator as this can damage your skin.

Moisturising

The job of the moisturiser is to aid in hydrating and softening the skin. More specifically, finding the right formula is key here. It must nourish and restore your skin efficiently without leaving it feeling greasy or heavy.

SPF

We can't stress enough how important this step is, because SPF is the single most important treatment for your skin with major benefits, and it's not just for the summer months. The sooner you start using sunscreen, the better your skin will look and feel in the long run. The UVA and UVB rays of the sun result in ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and of course, skin cancer, which is why wearing sunscreen must be an indispensable part of skincare.

With inputs from IANS.