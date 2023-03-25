Tips on boosting blood flow during periods; meditation and deep breathing helps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are the tips on boosting blood flow during periods

Periods can be an uncomfortable and painful time for many women. The blood flow during the periods is a crucial aspect of the menstrual cycle. The amount and duration of blood flow vary from women to women. However, there are a few things you can do to increase blood flow during periods and make the experience more manageable.

Exercise regularly: Exercise can help increase blood circulation and promote the release of endorphins, which can help reduce pain and discomfort. Some of the best exercises to do during periods include yoga, walking, swimming, and cycling.

Meditation and deep breathing: Stress can make menstrual cramps worse, so taking the time to relax and unwind can help reduce pain and discomfort. You can also try taking a warm bath or using a heating pad to soothe cramps and increase blood flow.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet: Foods that are high in iron and magnesium can help reduce cramps and increase blood flow. Some of the best foods to eat during periods include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and dark chocolate. Avoiding processed foods, alcohol, and caffeine can also help reduce discomfort and increase blood flow.

Natural remedies: Some of the best herbs for menstrual health include ginger, chamomile, and raspberry leaf. You can also try taking supplements such as magnesium, vitamin B6, and omega-3 fatty acids to reduce cramps and increase blood flow.

Getting enough rest and sleep: It is crucial for maintaining good menstrual health. Lack of sleep can lead to hormonal imbalances and make menstrual symptoms worse. Try to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night and avoid staying up late or using electronic devices before bed.

