Thyroid symptoms in females: 5 signs of hypothyroidism in women that you should know

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck. It regulates your metabolism and helps the body perform several other functions. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormones. This can lead to different problems in the body. Women are more likely to develop the condition.

Fatigue and low energy

One of the earliest and most persistent signs is feeling constantly tired, even after you get a good sleep. Since thyroid hormones regulate metabolism, when there's a drop in hormone levels, it can slow down different processes in the body, making you feel tired and fatigued.

Unexplained weight gain

If you're gaining weight even with no changes in your diet or activity level, it could be due to hypothyroidism. Low thyroid hormone levels slow down your metabolism. This causes your body to burn fewer calories, leading to weight gain.

Irregular or heavy periods

Thyroid hormones impact your menstrual cycle. Hypothyroidism can lead to heavier, longer or more frequent periods. It can also make it harder to conceive due to hormone imbalances.

Depression or mood changes

A drop in thyroid hormone levels can affect neurotransmitters like serotonin. This leads to feelings of sadness, anxiety or depression. Some women may also have difficulty concentrating or memory issues, which is also known as “brain fog.”

Dry skin and hair thinning

Thyroid hormones play an important role in maintaining healthy skin and hair. When you have hypothyroidism, the skin can become dry, rough and pale, and your hair might thin or fall out more than usual.

