Thyroid nodule: Expert shares how genomics can help in diagnosis and treatment of the condition Small lumps known as thyroid nodules can sometimes form within the gland, causing significant concern among those affected. The good news is that in most cases, these nodules are benign and harmless. Read on as an expert shares how genomics can help in diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

The thyroid is a small, yet vital gland located in the neck that plays a crucial role in regulating energy levels, metabolism and body temperature through hormone secretion. However, small lumps known as thyroid nodules can sometimes form within the gland, causing significant

concern among those affected.

If you or someone you know is affected, you are not alone; approximately 50-60% of people will experience thyroid nodules at some point. The good news is that in most cases, these nodules are benign and harmless.

Dr Suruchi Agarwal, Head of Scientific Affairs at MedGenome shared how advancements in genomics and our understanding of the conditions associated with thyroid nodules are evolving and revolutionising how we diagnose, assess risk and treat this common condition.

Thyroid nodules are often detected by monitoring recurring symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, neck swelling and voice changes. When a patient presents with these symptoms, treatment options depend on the nature of the nodule. If the nodule is benign, it poses no immediate health risk, eliminating the need for surgical intervention. However, in the rare case of a malignant nodule; present in only 5-10% of cases, there is a risk of cancer.

Determining the likelihood of malignancy accurately is crucial for risk assessment and personalised treatment planning.

Usually, the evaluation of thyroid nodules is relied on ultrasound and Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology (FNAC) which is a procedure wherein a fine needle extracts a sample of cells from the nodule for microscopic examination. These cells, along with ultrasound imaging, help healthcare professionals assess the nodule's nature. However, in approximately 20-30% of cases, FNAC results are indeterminate, leaving both patients and healthcare providers without clear answers. This uncertainty can lead to unnecessary surgeries for nodules that turn out to be benign. To address this challenge, healthcare professionals now use advanced molecular testing, which analyses nodules for genetic mutations and other patterns indicative of malignancy.

Genetic tests, such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), detect DNA changes in nodular cells that may indicate cancer risk. With advancements in genomics research and clinical applications, patients now have access to more definitive results. This empowers them to make informed medical decisions, including whether to proceed with surgical interventions like hemithyroidectomy or total thyroidectomy.

By integrating genetic insights into clinical decision-making, healthcare professionals can provide more precise, personalized care—from early diagnosis to treatment planning. As genetic testing becomes more accessible and our understanding of genomics in thyroid care expands, we are entering a new era in thyroid medicine. For both patients and clinicians, molecular testing offers not only scientific progress but also tangible clinical benefits, shaping the future of thyroid healthcare.

