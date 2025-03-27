Depression and irritability can increase in women between 45 and 50, know reasons from expert Depression, sadness and irritability can increase in women between the ages of 45 and 50. The reason for this is believed to be hormonal changes in the body. Women should take care of certain things during menopause. So that they can get through this phase quickly.

Women may have to face many health issues after the age of 45, especially menopause (the natural cessation of menstruation). During menopause, there are rapid hormonal changes in the body of women and thus, women go through not only physical but also many types of mental challenges. Symptoms like mood swings, depression, weight gain, sadness, increased irritability, hair loss, and weakening of muscles can be seen. In such a situation, women need to take care of everything from their food and drink to their lifestyle. Not only women but also their families should take care of them by understanding their mental state at this time so that they can deal with this situation in a better way.

When we spoke to Dr Leena N. Sridhar, Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Manipal Hospital, Delhi, she said that menopause is a different kind of experience for every woman. It affects her health, mental health and overall health. During this time, family members should take care of her together. Women who are going through this period should also take care of some special things. So that this change can be made easier.

Women should take care of these things during menopause

Women who are working should take a short break of a few minutes during work and do some meditation. You need to make your diet healthy and balanced. Take time for yourself and do some kind of exercise daily. You should talk to a doctor so that you can easily spend this time and it does not hurt your life.

Talk openly- If you feel the need, then talk openly about this with your family members. This is not a wrong thing that we should hide. You can talk to your friends about this. So that they can help you. Talk to people who are experiencing similar things. This will help you deal with the situation in a better way.

Self-care – Put yourself first. Take care of your health and mental health. Incorporate stress-reducing activities into your routine. Practice mindfulness and relaxation and do light exercise to manage mood swings and fatigue.

Consult a doctor- If you are having any confusion or if something is bothering you during this time, then talk to a gynecologist about your symptoms and ask about the treatment. The doctor will tell you about some important things in diet and lifestyle so that you can reduce the symptoms of menopause and deal with it.

