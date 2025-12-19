Think smoking only harms the lungs? What a US-based gastroenterologist wants you to know Smoking is commonly associated with lung damage, but its impact goes far beyond that. A US-based gastroenterologist sheds light on the lesser-known ways smoking affects the body, interferes with healing, and quietly contributes to health problems over time.

New Delhi:

Many of the things that upset the stomach are not dramatic or unusual. They are habits that slip into daily life so easily that most people barely register them as a problem. However, over time, these small, repeated exposures can irritate the stomach lining, interfere with healing and raise the risk of gastritis or ulcers.

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator based in Florida, recently drew attention to this lesser-discussed side of gut damage. In a video shared on Instagram, the specialist in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition highlighted three everyday “gut toxins” that can slowly wear down digestive health if left unchecked.

Smoking and vaping

Smoking is often discussed in relation to lung health, but its effects do not stop there. When smoke is inhaled, it also passes through the oesophagus and into the stomach, where it can cause chemical irritation. Nicotine further complicates the picture by reducing blood flow to the stomach lining, making it harder for the tissue to repair itself.

Over time, this combination can contribute to severe gastritis and bleeding ulcers. Smoking is also known to increase the risk of cancers affecting both the oesophagus and the stomach, adding to the long-term concern.

Overusing pain relief medication

Ibuprofen and naproxen are some of the widely-used pain relief medicines that people pop up without a second thought. While these painkillers are very effective in the short term, their prolonged use can irritate the stomach lining and increase the risk of ulcers and internal bleeding. These medicines are intended for brief use and at the lowest dose needed.

Drinking alcohol too often

Alcohol does not only affect the liver. Frequent or excessive drinking can inflame the stomach lining directly, leading to a condition commonly referred to as alcohol-related gastritis. This irritation can cause pain, nausea and, in some cases, ulcers. Because alcohol-related stomach damage builds gradually, it is often missed until symptoms become hard to ignore.

ALSO READ: Too many Christmas sweets? Here’s how holiday sugar affects your metabolism, endocrinologist explains