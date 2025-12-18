Too many Christmas sweets? Here’s how holiday sugar affects your metabolism, endocrinologist explains Christmas desserts are hard to resist, but frequent sugar intake during the holidays can quietly disrupt metabolism. An endocrinologist explains how festive sweets affect insulin, hunger hormones and energy levels, and how to indulge mindfully.

New Delhi:

For many of us, the holiday season comes with an unspoken rule: desserts don’t count. Christmas tables are lined with cakes, cookies, puddings and chocolate treats, and phrases like “life is too short to skip dessert” suddenly feel like solid life advice. After all, celebrations and sweets have always gone hand in hand.

But while the occasional indulgence is harmless, repeated sugar-heavy eating over the holidays can quietly strain your metabolism, says Dr Trishya Reddy, Paediatric Endocrinologist at Manipal Hospital, Whitefield. The issue isn’t a single slice of cake, it’s the pattern of frequent sugar spikes that builds up across weeks of celebrations.

Why holiday desserts hit your metabolism harder

Most festive desserts are made with refined flour and refined sugar, a combination that is absorbed rapidly by the body. This causes a sharp rise in blood sugar levels, followed by a surge in insulin to bring those levels down.

“When these insulin spikes happen repeatedly, body cells begin responding less efficiently,” explains Dr Reddy. Over time, this reduced sensitivity, known as insulin resistance, increases the risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

The sugar high and the inevitable crash

That quick burst of energy you feel with desserts is short-lived. Refined sugars are absorbed quickly, setting up a temporary “high” that’s followed by an energy dip.

This crash often sets off renewed hunger and craving, and of course makes it that much more difficult to stop at just one sweet treat. It’s one of the reasons people feel constantly snacky during the holidays, even after full meals.

How desserts confuse hunger signals

Frequent sugar intake also disrupts the delicate balance between hunger and fullness hormones.

Refined carbohydrates cause levels of ghrelin (the hunger hormone) to rise soon after eating, while leptin (the hormone that signals fullness) is suppressed. The result? You may feel hungry again surprisingly quickly, even though you’ve already consumed enough calories.

The hidden load on your liver

Excess sugar doesn’t just vanish. When consumption is over and above the body's needs for energy, the sugar is converted into fat in the liver. The eventual result of this, if prolonged, will be an increase in the levels of triglycerides, which leads to a fatty liver-a condition increasingly seen nowadays, even in younger adults. Insulin, meanwhile, acts as a storage hormone, encouraging fat accumulation and making weight gain easier during periods of frequent indulgence.

Can you enjoy Christmas desserts without guilt?

The good news: You don’t need to give up desserts altogether.

“Moderation is the key,” says Dr Reddy. Instead of sampling every dessert at a gathering, choose the one you truly enjoy and stick to a reasonable portion.

Having dessert after a balanced meal that includes adequate protein and fibre can slow sugar absorption and reduce blood sugar spikes. Liquid desserts, such as milkshakes, sweetened cold coffees and dessert drinks, are best avoided, as they deliver large amounts of sugar very quickly.

Holiday desserts are meant to be enjoyed, not feared. The problem arises when indulgence turns into daily excess without awareness. A little mindfulness goes a long way, letting you enjoy the festive season while keeping your metabolism steady.

