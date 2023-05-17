These 5 calcium-rich fruits can enhance bone strength and ward off diseases

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These 5 calcium-rich fruits can enhance bone strength

Calcium-rich fruits: Due to calcium deficiency, all the bones in your body can become weak and deteriorate. Not only this, but you can also become a victim of arthritis and osteoporosis. Your bone density may decrease and you may slowly become a victim of many diseases. In such a situation, you should consume fruits rich in calcium, which are beneficial for your bones in different ways.

Calcium-rich fruits to eat:

1. Oranges

Oranges contain a good amount of calcium. 100 grams of orange contains 40 mg of calcium, which can be overcome by eating regularly. Along with this, it also contains vitamin C, which increases the absorption of calcium and helps strengthen the bones.

2. Kiwi

There is 34 mg of calcium in 100 grams of kiwi. That is, if you eat 2 Kiwis daily, you can get a good amount of calcium. This increases bone density and keeps bones healthy. Along with this, it is also an immunity booster, which can save you from many diseases.

3. Apricot

Apricots have the highest amount of calcium. That is, you can get about 162 mg of calcium by eating only a few apricots. Not only is it healthy for your bones, but eating it can also provide your body with iron and magnesium.

4. Papaya

Papaya is beneficial for your health. But there are many benefits to eating it for bone health. Although this quantity is only around 24 grams, eating this much daily can also be enough. Apart from this, it can remove many problems with your stomach and skin.

5. Strawberry

Consuming strawberries can help increase the amount of vitamin C and calcium in the body. 100 grams of strawberry contains about 27 mg of calcium, whose regular intake can remove calcium deficiency. So, do not worry about calcium deficiency, include these fruits in your diet without any problem.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

