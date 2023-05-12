International Nurses Day 2023: How empathy by nurses plays a critical role in mental health disorders?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How empathy by nurses plays a critical role in mental health disorders?

International Nurses Day 2023: May 12 is dedicated to honor the roles nurses play in the physical and mental recovery of patients and people. It is celebrated on Florence Nightingale's birthday and aims to raise awareness of their important role in society. Nurses not only tend to the needs of the patients but also help in a major way in improving their mental health. Their empathy goes a long way when it comes to someone who is in constant need to care and love.

This year, the theme for International Nurses Day is “Our Nurses. Our Future." As we celebrate this day, let's throw some light on how empathy by nurses plays a critical role in mental health disorders.

Empathy is critical in nursing practice, especially when caring for patients with mental health conditions. Jyothi Narayanan, Nursing Head in Manipal Hospitals Gurugram says, "Nurses who show empathy can create a safe and open space for patients to share their experiences, which can help to alleviate feelings of isolation and stigma. Empathy also helps nurses better understand their patient’s needs, they design more effective care plans and give connections to mental health experts."

She elaborates, "When nurses show empathy, patients are more likely to follow their care plans and have better outcomes. Overall, empathy is important for improving communication and understanding, removing stigma, and promoting better mental health outcomes for patients."

There is also a term called 'Nurse Empathy' which means understanding and sharing others' viewpoints without judgment. It requires nurses to step into the shoes of the patients and understand their needs. According to Seema Yadav, General Manager of Nursing at the CK Birla Hospital, the following are the ways in which nurses play a role in the recovery of mental health diseases.

The nurse can speak in detail and through nursing assessment make her diagnosis which further requires attention e.g. The nurse can assess any family support lacking while taking care of the patient.

The nurse can motivate the patient for rehabilitation e.g., referral to physiotherapy or occupational therapist after discharge or during an OPD visit

Providing an opportunity for the patient to make their own decisions and to assume responsibility for his or her life

counseling patients and family members

Nurses can promote talk on mental health is like physical health and require attention and medical guidance at the same time answering myth about mental health.

