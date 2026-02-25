Rain, heat or cold? Urologist explains why seasonal changes trigger kidney stones

New Delhi:

Most people associate kidney stones with peak summer dehydration. But urologists say the risk does not disappear when temperatures drop or seasons change. In fact, fluctuating weather conditions throughout the year can quietly increase the chances of stone formation.

Sudden shifts between heat, humidity, rainfall, and cooler temperatures often disrupt hydration habits. People either forget to drink enough water or unknowingly replace fluids with tea, coffee, or sugary beverages. Over time, these small changes can concentrate urine and allow minerals to crystallise inside the kidneys.

According to Dr Yogesh Garg, Consultant Urologist at Manipal Hospital, Patiala, seasonal transitions are a commonly overlooked trigger. “Whenever the weather changes, people tend to alter their routines. They may drink less water, eat differently, or reduce physical activity. These factors together increase the risk of kidney stones,” he explains.

Why does changing weather affect kidney health?

The body constantly adjusts to temperature and humidity changes. During hotter days, sweating increases fluid loss. During cooler or rainy periods, thirst signals reduce even though hydration is still required. Both situations can lead to dehydration without people realising it. When fluid intake drops, urine becomes concentrated. Minerals such as calcium, uric acid, and oxalate begin to stick together, eventually forming stones.

Many people assume they are hydrated because they are not sweating or feeling thirsty. Doctors warn that this assumption can be misleading.

Lifestyle habits that worsen the risk during seasonal changes

Weather transitions often bring lifestyle adjustments that indirectly affect kidney health.

Reduced water consumption

During cooler or rainy days, people naturally drink less plain water. Even in humid weather, sweating can occur without being noticed, leading to dehydration that is not apparent. Experts advise drinking water at regular intervals rather than waiting to feel thirsty.

Tea and coffee consumption

Changes in weather conditions often increase the desire for hot beverages. Caffeine stimulates urine production and can lead to dehydration if adequate water intake is not maintained.

Comfort foods and high salt intake

Seasonal cravings for fried snacks, processed foods, or restaurant meals may increase sodium consumption. High salt intake raises calcium levels in urine, one of the major contributors to stone formation.

Reduced physical movement

Rainy weather or sudden temperature changes often reduce outdoor activity. Less movement slows metabolism and may affect how efficiently the body eliminates excess minerals.

“People don’t connect these lifestyle shifts with kidney health,” says Dr Garg. “But together, they create ideal conditions for stone development.”

Warning signs you should never ignore

Kidney stones may not always cause symptoms initially. However, some symptoms need immediate medical attention.

Symptoms include:

Severe pain in the back or side

Burning sensation while urinating

Presence of blood in urine

Fever or chills accompanied by pain

Recurrent urinary tract infections

Failure to seek medical attention may lead to infections and obstruction of urine flow. Seeking medical attention early helps prevent complications.

Modern treatment is safer and less painful

Urology has made significant progress, and treatment today is much easier compared to the past.

Small stones may pass naturally with medication and adequate fluid intake. Larger stones can be removed through minimally invasive procedures such as ureteroscopy (URS), retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS), or percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL).

These methods ensure faster recovery and less discomfort during treatment.

Prevention remains the most effective protection

Maintaining steady hydration throughout seasonal changes is the most effective protection. Drinking enough water, limiting excessive caffeine intake, reducing processed foods, and staying physically active can significantly lower the risk.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

