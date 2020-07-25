Swami Ramdev teaches how to make Ayurvedic 'kadha' at home to battle COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAILYLIFEUNPLUGGED According to Ramdev, this decoction made of medicines will not only protect you from COVID-19 but will also protect you from other diseases.

The entire world is suffering from the coronavirus epidemic. To avoid this infection, it is most important that your immunity system remains strong. For this, not just food but there are some other things that help to boost your immunity. Recently, the Ministry of AYUSH has also advised drinking decoction to increase immunity. According to Ramdev, this decoction made of medicines will not only protect you from COVID-19 but will also protect you from other diseases. You don't need any special thing to make this decoction. You can easily buy these medicines from the market. Learn about the method of making this decoction.

INGREDIENTS:

1 teaspoon mulethi

8-10 basil leaves

2-4 grams cinnamon

1 inch fresh ginger

1 inch fresh turmeric

A little stick of Giloy and 2-4 leaves

Some black pepper

One liter of water

Here's how to make it:

Put all these things in the Imamadasta and grind them well. After this, put all these things in a liter of water and boil it well. When 100 or 200 grams of water is left, filter it. After filtering, consume it slowly.

