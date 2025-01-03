Swami Ramdev gives oral care tips, shares how he cured his dental issues | Read here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ramdev shares dental care tips.

Swami Ramdev, narrating a story about his health, said that he has not fallen ill in the last 50 years. Speaking on gum and tooth health, he said that 33 years ago he had visited a doctor as there was some bleeding and other issues in his tooth, which was diagnosed as Pyorrhea. The doctor had told him to take care of his tooth as it could be a recurring issue.

Ramdev said since then he has taken care of his tooth using ‘Dant Kanti’ oral care products by Patanjali, which took care of his tooth problem.

Tips by Ramdev for healthy teeth:

-Teeth should be brushed in a circular motion. So that it reaches the cracks between the teeth.

-Ramdev said if someone has gum bleeding and dental issues then light pressure should be put initially.

-A brush of good quality is necessary, it should not be too soft or hard.

-A doctor present with Ramdev said that the main objective of brushing teeth is to clean food particles stuck between two teeth.

-One should brush at least two to three times a day to maintain dental hygiene.

-One should use vibrating motions to brush his teeth.

-A doctor also mentioned that it's okay to skip brushing your teeth in the morning before breakfast. Instead, simply rinse your mouth with running water before having breakfast, and then perform the full brushing routine afterwards.

Swami Ramdev emphasized that inflammation is the root cause of most diseases, including dental issues. He pointed out that people in India often overlook their dental health and advised everyone to undergo a routine dental check-up every six months to maintain healthy teeth.

Ramdev shared that initially, there was only one product called the Dant Kanti manjan, and later, using its extracts, they developed Dant Kanti toothpaste and other oral products. He also mentioned that his mother had dental issues, which she cured using both the Dant Kanti manjan and, later, its toothpaste.