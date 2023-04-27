Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Summer special: Avoid eating THESE three things after watermelon to stay healthy

Summer special: Avoid eating THESE three things after watermelon to stay healthy

Watermelon is a fruit high in fibre and water, but consuming certain foods after it might cause harm to your health.

India TV Health Desk Edited By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 22:56 IST
Avoid eating THESE three things after Watermelon
Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid eating THESE three things after Watermelon

Who doesn't enjoy eating watermelon? It is very useful in the summer time. However, owing to blunders, we might occasionally waste all of the money spent on watermelon. Yes, the cause of this is the wrong food combination. Actually, having certain foods after eating watermelon might upset your stomach and negate all of its advantages. So, tell us what you shouldn't eat after eating watermelon.

What should you avoid after watermelon?

1. Stay away from milk after eating watermelon

Consuming milk after eating watermelon can be harmful in many ways in terms of health. Actually, watermelon contains vitamin C and when you eat milk products after it, they react with each other and cause bloating. In this way, they harm the digestive system and can cause indigestion.

2. Protein Foods After Eating Watermelon

Consuming protein-rich foods after eating watermelon can be harmful for you. Actually, watermelon contains vitamins and minerals. There is also some starch. In such a case, the consumption of protein-rich foods such as pulses damages the digestive enzymes and can be harmful for the stomach.

3. Egg after eating watermelon

Eating an egg after eating watermelon can invite many stomach problems. Actually, apart from protein, eggs contain fatty acids like omega-3 and watermelon is a water-rich fruit. In such a situation, these two together prevent each other from digesting and then they can cause bloating in the stomach and also constipation.

Related Stories
Amazing food facts never knew! (see pics)

Amazing food facts never knew! (see pics)

Harry Styles confirms explicit meaning behind 'Watermelon Sugar', here's what it means

Harry Styles confirms explicit meaning behind 'Watermelon Sugar', here's what it means

Want to buy a sweet tasting watermelon? Here's how to pick a perfectly ripe one

Want to buy a sweet tasting watermelon? Here's how to pick a perfectly ripe one

How to identify red and sweet watermelon without cutting it? Know 3 helpful ways before buying

How to identify red and sweet watermelon without cutting it? Know 3 helpful ways before buying

So, avoid consuming these foods after eating watermelon. Apart from this, whenever you eat watermelon, do not eat anything for about 30 minutes and let the body absorb its nutrients.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice). 

Also read: Sudan Biolab Captured In Fighting: WHO raises concerns of the deadly outbreak of Viruses

Also read: 5 Best refreshing summer smoothies for quick weight loss

Latest Health News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related Summer News

Latest News