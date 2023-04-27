Summer special: Avoid eating THESE three things after watermelon to stay healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid eating THESE three things after Watermelon

Who doesn't enjoy eating watermelon? It is very useful in the summer time. However, owing to blunders, we might occasionally waste all of the money spent on watermelon. Yes, the cause of this is the wrong food combination. Actually, having certain foods after eating watermelon might upset your stomach and negate all of its advantages. So, tell us what you shouldn't eat after eating watermelon.

What should you avoid after watermelon?

1. Stay away from milk after eating watermelon

Consuming milk after eating watermelon can be harmful in many ways in terms of health. Actually, watermelon contains vitamin C and when you eat milk products after it, they react with each other and cause bloating. In this way, they harm the digestive system and can cause indigestion.

2. Protein Foods After Eating Watermelon

Consuming protein-rich foods after eating watermelon can be harmful for you. Actually, watermelon contains vitamins and minerals. There is also some starch. In such a case, the consumption of protein-rich foods such as pulses damages the digestive enzymes and can be harmful for the stomach.

3. Egg after eating watermelon

Eating an egg after eating watermelon can invite many stomach problems. Actually, apart from protein, eggs contain fatty acids like omega-3 and watermelon is a water-rich fruit. In such a situation, these two together prevent each other from digesting and then they can cause bloating in the stomach and also constipation.

So, avoid consuming these foods after eating watermelon. Apart from this, whenever you eat watermelon, do not eat anything for about 30 minutes and let the body absorb its nutrients.

