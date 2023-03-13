Monday, March 13, 2023
     
Suffering from a sore throat? Prepare these ginger candies at home for instant relief

Do you also have a sore throat, feel nauseous, or have an upset stomach? Instead of using unpleasant cough syrups that make you sleep, indulge in these homemade ginger candies.

March 13, 2023
Throat
Are you also suffering from a sore throat amid the changing weather? Don't worry, Ginger is the remedy. Ginger candy is a better alternative to traditional cough syrups, pain relievers, and pills. It is an all-encompassing medicine that helps fight physiological imbalances. These homemade ginger candies are chewy, crunchy, sweet, and spicy, and  are bursting with mouth watering flavours. Ginger candy can be consumed as a delectable garnish or snack at home or as a natural throat fixer in herbal medications. It is made of ginger powder, sugar, pepper powder, and honey and contains no additives, preservatives, or food colours. The powerful ginger-based syrup, which is delightfully flavorful, has a zing that quickly soothes sore throats.

Ginger has been used for over 5,000 years by Indians and Chinese to treat a variety of diseases. The Sanskrit title "srngaveram" was used to refer to ginger, which is known as zingiberis in Latin. 

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 tsp ginger powder
  • 12 tsp pepper powder
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • Water, as required
  • Lemon
  • 2 tbsp sugar, powdered—for garnishing or icing

Method

  • Add sugar, ginger powder, pepper powder, honey, and water to a saucepan and combine. 
  • Add the juice from half a lemon after thoroughly mixing the mixture. 
  • Cook the candy syrup at medium heat for 8 minutes until it thickens into a syrup.
  • Test it by pouring one tiny drop of the syrup into a bowl of water. If it turns solid, the syrup is perfect.
  • Make little candies with a spoon over a wet baking sheet.
  • Put the toothpicks together to create a cough lollipop, and add powdered sugar. 
  • Allow the candies to cool and store them in an airtight container.

FAQs

Q1. Is ginger candy healthy?

Ginger candy contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances, including gingerols, which may be beneficial for health. Besides soothing a sore throat, ginger candies also treat headaches, nausea, and upset stomachs.

Q2. How many ginger candies can a person consume in one day?
2-4 candies per day.

