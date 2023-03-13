Suffering from a sore throat? Prepare these ginger candies at home for instant relief

Are you also suffering from a sore throat amid the changing weather? Don't worry, Ginger is the remedy. Ginger candy is a better alternative to traditional cough syrups, pain relievers, and pills. It is an all-encompassing medicine that helps fight physiological imbalances. These homemade ginger candies are chewy, crunchy, sweet, and spicy, and are bursting with mouth watering flavours. Ginger candy can be consumed as a delectable garnish or snack at home or as a natural throat fixer in herbal medications. It is made of ginger powder, sugar, pepper powder, and honey and contains no additives, preservatives, or food colours. The powerful ginger-based syrup, which is delightfully flavorful, has a zing that quickly soothes sore throats.
Ginger has been used for over 5,000 years by Indians and Chinese to treat a variety of diseases. The Sanskrit title "srngaveram" was used to refer to ginger, which is known as zingiberis in Latin.
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tsp ginger powder
- 12 tsp pepper powder
- 2 tbsp honey
- Water, as required
- Lemon
- 2 tbsp sugar, powdered—for garnishing or icing
Method
- Add sugar, ginger powder, pepper powder, honey, and water to a saucepan and combine.
- Add the juice from half a lemon after thoroughly mixing the mixture.
- Cook the candy syrup at medium heat for 8 minutes until it thickens into a syrup.
- Test it by pouring one tiny drop of the syrup into a bowl of water. If it turns solid, the syrup is perfect.
- Make little candies with a spoon over a wet baking sheet.
- Put the toothpicks together to create a cough lollipop, and add powdered sugar.
- Allow the candies to cool and store them in an airtight container.
FAQs
Q1. Is ginger candy healthy?
Ginger candy contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances, including gingerols, which may be beneficial for health. Besides soothing a sore throat, ginger candies also treat headaches, nausea, and upset stomachs.
Q2. How many ginger candies can a person consume in one day?
2-4 candies per day.