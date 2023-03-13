Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Suffering from a sore throat? Prepare these ginger candies at home for instant relief

Are you also suffering from a sore throat amid the changing weather? Don't worry, Ginger is the remedy. Ginger candy is a better alternative to traditional cough syrups, pain relievers, and pills. It is an all-encompassing medicine that helps fight physiological imbalances. These homemade ginger candies are chewy, crunchy, sweet, and spicy, and are bursting with mouth watering flavours. Ginger candy can be consumed as a delectable garnish or snack at home or as a natural throat fixer in herbal medications. It is made of ginger powder, sugar, pepper powder, and honey and contains no additives, preservatives, or food colours. The powerful ginger-based syrup, which is delightfully flavorful, has a zing that quickly soothes sore throats.

Ginger has been used for over 5,000 years by Indians and Chinese to treat a variety of diseases. The Sanskrit title "srngaveram" was used to refer to ginger, which is known as zingiberis in Latin.

Ingredients

1/3 cup sugar

2 tsp ginger powder

12 tsp pepper powder

2 tbsp honey

Water, as required

Lemon

2 tbsp sugar, powdered—for garnishing or icing

Method

Add sugar, ginger powder, pepper powder, honey, and water to a saucepan and combine.

Add the juice from half a lemon after thoroughly mixing the mixture.

Cook the candy syrup at medium heat for 8 minutes until it thickens into a syrup.

Test it by pouring one tiny drop of the syrup into a bowl of water. If it turns solid, the syrup is perfect.

Make little candies with a spoon over a wet baking sheet.

Put the toothpicks together to create a cough lollipop, and add powdered sugar.

Allow the candies to cool and store them in an airtight container.

FAQs

Q1. Is ginger candy healthy?

Ginger candy contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances, including gingerols, which may be beneficial for health. Besides soothing a sore throat, ginger candies also treat headaches, nausea, and upset stomachs.

Q2. How many ginger candies can a person consume in one day?

2-4 candies per day.

