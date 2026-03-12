Losing weight without trying? Doctor says this stomach symptom could be a red flag

New Delhi:

Most people do not pay too much attention to sudden weight loss and stomach upsets. Doctors state that sudden weight loss and stomach upsets occurring together could be an indication of some gastrointestinal disorder that needs attention. Dr Salil Yadav, Consultant – General Surgery, Minimal Access and Robotic Surgery at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, says that sudden weight loss and stomach upsets occurring together could be an indication of some gastrointestinal disorder that needs attention. “Sudden and unexplained loss of weight paired with abdominal pain is often overlooked. However, when these symptoms appear together, they may indicate hidden gastrointestinal conditions that need proper medical evaluation,” he explains.

Ignoring these warning signs can delay diagnosis and allow potentially serious conditions to progress silently.

Why sudden weight loss can be a red flag

Unintentional weight loss that occurs quickly without changes to a person’s lifestyle is a sign that something is not functioning as it should within the body.

In gastrointestinal diseases, unintentional weight loss occurs for a variety of reasons. The body may have difficulty digesting food, appetite loss from constant discomfort, or it could be that inflammation is raising the metabolic rate.

Dr Yadav notes that several digestive disorders may cause this kind of unexplained weight loss. These include inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), chronic infections, malabsorption disorders and, in some cases, gastrointestinal cancers.

Because weight loss can appear before other obvious symptoms, it sometimes becomes one of the earliest warning signs.

When abdominal pain and weight loss appear together

While either symptom alone may have multiple causes, the combination of persistent abdominal pain and unexplained weight loss raises a stronger suspicion of an underlying GI disorder.

This pattern is commonly seen in conditions such as peptic ulcers, chronic pancreatitis, intestinal obstruction and gastrointestinal malignancies.

“In some patients, these symptoms may appear months before more severe complications such as bleeding or bowel obstruction occur. That is why early medical evaluation becomes extremely important,” says Dr Yadav.

Symptoms you should not ignore

Doctors recommend seeking medical attention if these symptoms accompany abdominal discomfort and weight loss:

Sudden weight loss without changes in diet or lifestyle

Persistent or recurring abdominal pain

Loss of appetite or feeling full very quickly

Frequent nausea or vomiting

Blood in stools or black, tarry stools

Chronic diarrhoea or constipation

Excessive fatigue or weakness

Abdominal pain that wakes you up at night

These symptoms could indicate that the digestive system is under stress or dealing with an underlying condition.

“Most GI conditions can be managed with medications or minimally invasive procedures if they are diagnosed at the right time,” he says.

Delaying medical evaluation, on the other hand, can make treatment more complex.

How GI disorders are treated

Treatment depends on the specific condition affecting the digestive system. Doctors may prescribe medications to reduce inflammation, control infections, heal ulcers or improve digestion. Nutritional support also plays an important role in recovery, especially for patients who have experienced weight loss.

Patients may be advised to follow easily digestible diets, high-protein meals or nutritional supplements to help restore strength and body weight.

In certain cases where structural problems such as tumours or obstructions are involved, procedures like endoscopy or minimally invasive surgery may be required. Sudden weight loss and persistent abdominal pain should never be dismissed as minor digestive trouble.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

