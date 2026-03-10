Always tired? Low iron levels may be the hidden cause in teen girls

New Delhi:

Adolescence is a stage of rapid change in an individual’s life. Teenagers are characterised by rapid growth, hormonal development, academic demands, and an increased level of activity. During the adolescent stage, many girls tend to complain of tiredness, weakness, or low levels of energy. The fatigue may be attributed to various factors such as academic demands, staying up late at night, and excessive exposure to electronic gadgets. The fatigue could, however, be attributed to other factors that are often not easily identified.

According to Dr Prashanth B, Consultant Haematology at KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, iron deficiency is one of the most commonly overlooked causes of fatigue among teenage girls. “We frequently see teenage girls who feel constantly tired even though their haemoglobin levels appear normal. When we check their iron stores through additional tests, many of them turn out to be iron-deficient,” he says.

Iron is often associated only with blood formation, but its role in the body goes far beyond that. During adolescence, when the body is growing rapidly, iron supports muscle development, brain function, immunity, and the body’s ability to produce energy.

Why iron matters during the teenage years

Iron is vital in the following processes that are particularly important in adolescents.

Oxygen transport: Iron is an integral part of haemoglobin, the red blood cell component that transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.

Muscle development: Muscle tissue has a component known as myoglobin, which is similar in function to haemoglobin. Myoglobin is also dependent on iron.

Brain development and cognitive ability: Iron is crucial in the regulation of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, which affect cognitive abilities.

Energy production: Iron is involved in the processes that produce ATP in the mitochondria.

Immune system development: Iron is vital in maintaining an immune system that can fight diseases.

“Teenage girls are in a phase where their bodies require more nutrients than usual. If iron intake does not keep up with this increased demand, deficiency can develop quite easily,” explains Dr Prashanth B. The recommended daily iron intake for teenage girls is about 15 mg, yet studies and clinical observations suggest that nearly 40–50 per cent of adolescent girls may have low iron stores.

Common reasons for iron deficiency in teenage girls

Iron deficiency during adolescence often develops due to a combination of biological and lifestyle factors.

Rapid growth spurts

During puberty, the body grows quickly, increasing the demand for nutrients. Physically active teenagers may require even higher levels of iron.

Menstruation

The onset of monthly periods naturally leads to iron loss. In some girls, heavy menstrual bleeding can significantly increase this loss.

Dietary habits

Teenage years are also a time when eating patterns often change. Skipping meals, following restrictive diets, or relying on processed and junk foods can reduce iron intake.

Symptoms that are often mistaken for normal teenage behaviour

“Many teenagers with low iron levels report persistent fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating in class,” says Dr Prashanth B. Some girls may also experience reduced attention span, poor memory, or difficulty solving simple mathematical problems. These issues may sometimes be mistaken for academic stress or mood changes. Another symptom doctors occasionally observe is pica, a condition where individuals develop cravings for non-food items such as ice, raw rice, chalk, mud, or even raw tomatoes.

“When families notice unusual cravings like these, it is worth investigating iron levels,” he adds.

Why testing iron levels matters

When fatigue and other symptoms persist, doctors usually recommend basic blood tests. These often include haemoglobin estimation and serum ferritin, which measures the body’s iron stores. “It is important to understand that haemoglobin levels can remain normal even when iron stores are already depleted,” explains Dr Prashanth B. “That is why checking ferritin levels is often necessary to detect early iron deficiency.”

Iron deficiency among teenage girls is far more common than many people realise. Because the symptoms can resemble everyday teenage fatigue, the condition may go undiagnosed for long periods.

“With timely testing, proper nutrition, and appropriate supplementation, iron deficiency can be corrected quite effectively,” says Dr Prashanth B. “Addressing it early can make a noticeable difference in a teenager’s energy levels, concentration, and overall well-being.”

