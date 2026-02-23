Sudden blurry vision in one eye? Eye surgeon explains when it’s an emergency

New Delhi:

Most people dismiss blurry vision as fatigue, screen strain, or lack of sleep. But when vision suddenly becomes unclear in one eye, doctors say it should never be ignored. Although some of the causes may be temporary and harmless, others may be a sign of a serious medical emergency where every minute counts.

Sudden changes in eyesight can sometimes be the body’s way of warning about underlying issues. According to Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurugram, recognising early symptoms and seeking timely medical help can make the difference between recovery and permanent vision loss. “Sudden blurry vision in one eye should never be ignored,” says Dr Sanduja. “Some causes are minor, but others, like retinal detachment or eye stroke, require immediate treatment to prevent irreversible damage.”

When sudden blurry vision becomes an emergency

Blurred vision that develops within seconds or minutes is often the biggest red flag. Doctors warn that this rapid change could indicate serious eye conditions such as retinal detachment, retinal artery occlusion, optic neuritis, or acute angle-closure glaucoma. Retinal detachment, for example, may begin with flashes of light, a sudden shower of floaters, or the feeling of a dark curtain covering part of the vision. Without urgent treatment, permanent vision loss can occur.

“A retinal artery blockage is essentially an eye stroke,” explains Dr Sanduja. “It often causes painless but severe vision loss and must be treated immediately.”

Acute glaucoma may present differently. The patient may suffer from severe eye pain, redness, headaches, nausea, or vomiting, in addition to blurred vision. Optic neuritis, a condition often observed in young adults, may result in pain while moving the eyes, accompanied by sudden blurred vision.

Not all cases are potentially life-threatening, but a diagnosis is important

While the list of potential dangers is frightening, not all episodes of blurred vision mean trouble. Blurred vision may be temporary due to dry eyes, too much screen time, migraine aura, fluctuations in blood sugar levels, or minor refractive errors.

The problem arises in being able to differentiate between harmless and serious causes without a professional evaluation. “Even temporary symptoms should not be self-diagnosed,” says Dr Sanduja. “Without proper evaluation, it is difficult to know whether the problem is simple eye strain or something vision-threatening.”

Health conditions that increase your risk

Underlying health issues can significantly raise the chances of sudden vision problems. People living with diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune disorders, or cardiovascular disease are particularly vulnerable to retinal damage or vascular blockages. In some cases, sudden visual disturbance may even signal a stroke affecting the brain rather than the eye itself.

Doctors emphasise that blurred vision accompanied by weakness, confusion, or speech difficulty requires immediate emergency care.

Warning signs you should never ignore

Eye specialists advise seeking urgent medical attention if blurry vision is accompanied by:

Eye pain or redness

Flashes of light or sudden floaters

Severe headache or nausea

Sudden loss of part of the visual field

Weakness, dizziness, or speech difficulty

“A simple rule applies,” says Dr Sanduja. “If the vision change is sudden, unexplained, or associated with pain or neurological symptoms, seek medical care immediately.”

Why early treatment can save sight

Many eye emergencies are treatable when diagnosed early. Delays, however, can allow irreversible damage to develop. Modern imaging and diagnostic tools allow ophthalmologists to quickly identify retinal problems, nerve inflammation, or pressure-related damage.

“Vision loss is not something to wait and watch,” Dr Sanduja stresses. “Prompt evaluation by an eye specialist can be sight-saving and sometimes even life-saving,” says the expert. Listening to early warning signs and acting quickly remains the safest way to protect long-term vision and overall health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: From hidden strain to lifestyle triggers: What your eyes are trying to tell you