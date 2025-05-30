Struggling with insulin resistance? Here are 5 foods you can eat on an empty stomach as suggested by an expert Early detection and management of insulin resistance through lifestyle changes, medication, and/or insulin therapy can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes and its associated complications. Thus, it is important to understand about the diet to stabilise blood sugar levels.

New Delhi:

A metabolic condition known as insulin resistance occurs when our body's cells lose their sensitivity to the hormone insulin, which helps control blood sugar levels. The development of type 2 diabetes is facilitated by the increased blood glucose levels that follow. Other health issues, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke, can also be brought on by insulin resistance. Obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits are among the lifestyle and genetic variables that contribute to it.

So, if you are struggling with insulin resistance, then you don't need to worry anymore, as on April 10, Nutritionist Rajat Jain shared the foods you must have on an empty stomach to stabilise your blood sugar levels by taking to Instagram.

He wrote in his caption, “Insulin resistance starts showing up first thing in the morning. What you eat on an empty stomach decides your blood sugar game for the whole day. Eat smart and stay balanced. Watch this reel to fix your mornings.”

Rajat recommended including these items and discussed their advantages in his post titled "5 Things to Have on an Empty Stomach if You Have Insulin Resistance." Here are several options, including fenugreek tea, which may increase insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar spikes, and cinnamon water, which may help control blood sugar, enhance insulin function, and reduce inflammation.

Soaked almonds

According to Rajat, “3-5 almonds in 1/4 cup water: rich in healthy fats and magnesium, helps prevent sugar spicks.”

Amla juice

He said, “1 medium amla with 1/4 cup water: strengthens pancreatic function and helps stabilise blood sugar naturally.”

Cinnamon water

He added, “1 small twig with 1 cup water: regulates blood sugar, improves insulin function and fights inflammation.”

Sprouted moong

He also said, “1/2 cup green moong sprouted with chopped vegetables of choice: strengthens pancreatic function and helps stabilise blood sugar naturally.”

Fenugreek tea

“1 cup hot water with 1 tsp fenugreek seeds: boosts insulin sensitivity and controls blood sugar spikes,” Rajat concluded.

