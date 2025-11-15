The stroke epidemic India isn’t talking about (the one thing that can stop it) India faces a silent stroke crisis with rising cases among young adults. Dr Surinder Gupta from Paras Health explains why quick action and awareness are key to preventing long-term disability.

New Delhi:

In India, strokes have quietly become one of the biggest causes of death and disability, yet public awareness remains precariously low. A disease that was earlier believed to affect only elderly persons is now striking people in their 30s and 40s, catching many families off guard and doctors racing against time.

Experts say the tragedy isn’t just in how common strokes have become, but in how preventable they still are. Dr Surinder Gupta, Associate Director – Pulmonology at Paras Health, Panchkula, notes that “stroke is a true medical emergency, and every minute counts. But in India, patients often lose precious hours before reaching hospital care, either due to denial, lack of awareness or misinterpreting early symptoms.”

Stroke by the numbers

According to the Indian Stroke Association, India records nearly 1.5 million new strokes every year — and nearly one-third of these occur in adults under 50. Urban lifestyles, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking have made strokes a growing reality among the young and middle-aged.

The World Stroke Organization also reports that India bears over 60 per cent of the total stroke burden in South Asia, yet public education remains minimal compared to the scale of the problem.

The “golden hour” most patients miss

Doctors stress the importance of what they call the “golden hour”, the first 4.5 hours after a stroke begins. If treated within this window, doctors can often dissolve clots or restore blood flow, reducing long-term disability dramatically. But Dr Gupta points out that most Indian patients arrive well beyond that time frame.

“People ignore early warning signs — sudden weakness on one side, slurred speech, or facial drooping — thinking it’s fatigue or blood pressure fluctuation,” he says. “By the time they reach us, brain cells have already suffered irreversible damage.”

Why strokes are rising among the young

Sedentary work habits, erratic sleep, and high stress are turning younger Indians into prime stroke candidates. Rising obesity and poor management of hypertension and diabetes have made matters worse.

A 2023 Lancet Regional Health study found that nearly one in five strokes in India now occur in people under 40, a trend largely driven by metabolic and lifestyle factors.

Add to that growing air-pollution exposure — which recent research links to increased stroke risk — and it becomes clear that the crisis isn’t medical alone; it’s environmental and behavioural.

Breaking the myths

Many Indians still assume that strokes are sudden, unpredictable events. In reality, the body often whispers before it screams. Temporary weakness, blurred vision, or brief speech difficulty could be warning signs of a transient ischemic attack (TIA) — often called a “mini-stroke.”

“TIAs are your body’s red flag,” says Dr Gupta. “Treat them as a full medical emergency, because one in three people who experience them go on to have a major stroke within days or weeks.”

Prevention starts with simple control

Experts agree that 80 per cent of strokes can be prevented through early screening and risk-factor management.

Keep blood pressure below 120/80 mm Hg

Check blood sugar regularly

Quit smoking and moderate alcohol use

Exercise at least 150 minutes a week

Get tested for cholesterol and heart rhythm irregularities (AFib)

Dr Gupta adds, “Small lifestyle corrections make a big difference. Regular physical activity, less salt, and more awareness of one’s numbers can drastically cut stroke risk.”

A call for collective awareness

Hospitals are better equipped than ever to handle stroke emergencies, with clot-busting drugs and advanced neuro-intervention procedures. Yet technology can only save lives if people reach hospitals in time.

Public education, school programmes, and workplace screenings can help Indians recognise stroke symptoms faster.

