Stroke: Debunking 5 common myths and revealing important facts about stroke from expert insights

5 common myths related to stroke.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the world. However, many myths persist about this disease. These myths often hinder individuals from seeking timely help or taking preventive measures. In this article, Dr Kunal Bahrani, Director - of Neurology, at Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad, explains how people have many misconceptions about stroke.

Strokes only happen to the elderly :

Fact: Strokes are more likely to occur in old age, but they can occur at all ages. The incidence of stroke is increasing in young people (20-50) due to factors such as poor lifestyle, uncontrolled high blood pressure and stress. However, control is needed for everyone, regardless of their age, whether they have a history of stroke or not.

The symptoms of a stroke are always dramatic :

Fact: Not all strokes are dramatic. Some strokes , primarily ischemic attacks ( TIAs ) , can cause mild symptoms such as dizziness , transient vision loss or mild confusion . These "mini-strokes" usually serve as a warning of a larger stroke, which can be fatal if ignored.​​​​​​​​

Once a stroke occurs, there is no going back : ​​​​​

Fact: 80 per cent of strokes can be prevented without any medical treatment, but by changing your lifestyle. Thus, high blood pressure, smoking, poor diet, lack of physical activity and diabetes can increase the risk.

Stroke means heart attack : ​ ​​

Fact: Most people have the misconception that stroke is related to the heart. Strokes occur in the brain, either as a result of blood flow being blocked ( ischemic stroke ) or a blood vessel rupturing ( hemorrhagic stroke ). If you know these differences, you may be able to act at the time of a stroke by acknowledging the person's symptoms and taking further appropriate action.​​

It is impossible to recover from a stroke :

Fact : Recovery from a stroke is possible ; however , it is challenging . Those who regain independence through early medical intervention, and support, enjoy full lives. Physiotherapy, speech therapy, and mental health support play an integral role in recovery.

