Expert take: Scrolling at night can ruin your sleep, here's what you can do instead Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Manan Vora warns that scrolling your phone in bed suppresses melatonin and disrupts deep sleep. Discover his one simple hack to fix your sleep cycle and wake up with more energy.

If you’re lying in bed right now, scrolling endlessly through your phone, it might be costing you tomorrow’s energy. Several studies have already flagged that late-night screen time can suppress melatonin( the sleep hormone), leaving you restless and groggy the next day. In fact, an October 2024 study published in the National Library of Medicine even found that using electronic devices before bed cuts down sleep duration the following night.

Highlighting the risks of this habit, orthopaedic surgeon and sports doctor Dr Manan Vora shared a viral Instagram video titled ‘Stop scrolling at night’. His message was blunt: “If you’re watching this in bed right now… you’re literally stealing tomorrow’s energy from yourself.”

‘You are ruining tomorrow’s sleep today…’

Dr Vora explained that late-night scrolling might feel relaxing, but in reality, it tricks the brain into thinking it’s still daytime. “The blue light on your phone confuses the brain. Because of this, melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep quickly, stops getting produced,” he said.

Without melatonin, your body struggles to slip into deep sleep cycles. “So, when you wake up, you feel stressed and exhausted,” he added.

The simple hack for deeper sleep

According to Dr Vora, the solution is straightforward: put your phone away at least one hour before bed. That small shift can translate into hours of higher-quality, stress-free rest.

“That late-night scroll isn’t harmless,” he noted. “Your phone’s blue light tells your brain it’s still daytime, shuts down melatonin, and pushes your sleep cycle out of sync. The result? You fall asleep later, wake up groggy, and spend the whole day chasing energy you should’ve had. That one hour offline can buy you hours of deep, restorative sleep.”

Why this matters

It is a widely acknowledged fact that sleep is the foundation of good health, just like diet and exercise. Building a simple bedtime ritual, like reading, meditating, or just relaxing away from screens, could be the difference between dragging yourself through the day and feeling energised from the moment you wake up.

Scrolling may feel like the perfect way to unwind, but it’s silently draining your energy reserves. Sleep researchers agree that consistent deep sleep is vital for memory, mood, and immunity. Putting your phone away an hour before bed might feel tough at first, but the reward, a fresher, calmer morning, is worth every second.

