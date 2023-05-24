Stay Hydrated: Refreshing natural electrolyte drinks to beat the heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Stay Hydrated: Refreshing natural electrolyte drinks

Heatwave alert: At present, severe heat is prevailing in many areas of the country, including Delhi. This heat may increase further in the coming days. In fact, according to a report by the World Weather Attribution Groups, India, Bangladesh and Thailand may experience 30 times more summer in a few years. In this report, the temperature of 41 degree Celsius has been kept in the dangerous category. While 55 degrees Celsius has been described as extremely dangerous.

In this context, when the temperature in Delhi was 44 degrees Celsius and in some districts of UP it was up to 46 degrees Celsius, this prediction seems to be coming true. In such a situation, you should take measures to avoid heat stroke in the midst of this rising heat, and these two electrolyte drinks can help you with this.

Natural electrolyte drinks to prevent heatwave:

1. Lemon Shikanji

Lemon Shikanji contains lemon, black salt, salt, sugar and cumin powder. Lemon, which is rich in vitamin C, hydrates the body and protects it from seasonal infections. Second, black salt is good for the stomach and salt keeps the sodium level right in the body and prevents low BP. Apart from this, cumin powder promotes digestive enzymes and sugar works to give energy to the body. All these things help balance electrolytes, so you must drink them in the summer.

2. Pudina Lassi

Lassi usually contains all the components of electrolytes. It contains both vitamin C, sodium and potassium. In such a situation, when you add mint to it, it creates more coolness in the body and reduces the symptoms of dehydration, along with keeping the digestive system healthy. So, when the heat is on, keep these 2 drinks ready at home and consume them to avoid electrolyte deficiency, dehydration and heat stroke.

