Soha Ali Khan reacts after Aishwarya Mohanraj credits Mounjaro for weight loss: ‘Injections can help, but…’ After Aishwarya Mohanraj credited Mounjaro for her weight loss, Soha Ali Khan weighed in, stressing that drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are serious medical treatments, not lifestyle trends.

New Delhi:

Weight loss sits high on most people’s goal lists, but actually getting there is rarely straightforward. It usually takes a mix of consistent movement, food habits that are sustainable, and patience most people don’t enjoy practising. Which is partly why weight loss medications have started getting so much attention over the past few years.

Drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic have moved from medical conversations into pop culture, largely because celebrities and public figures have openly spoken about using them. The visibility has sparked curiosity, admiration, criticism and, in many cases, confusion about what these injections really are.

Recently, comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj credited Mounjaro for her weight loss, and the honesty around it triggered fresh discussion online. Actor Soha Ali Khan also weighed in, sharing her perspective on Instagram on February 11.

Soha Ali Khan on weight loss injections: Why honesty around Mounjaro matters

Soha praised Aishwarya for being transparent about her journey, calling out how rare that level of honesty can be in public spaces. “So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth,” she said.

She also pointed to another part of Aishwarya’s message, where the comedian urged people not to rely on influencers for medical decisions, but to consult doctors instead. “Ozempic and Mounjaro aren’t weight loss trends,” Soha noted. “They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.”

Are weight loss drugs a shortcut? Soha Ali Khan explains the medical reality

Soha acknowledged that losing weight isn’t always a matter of willpower alone. There are biological and hormonal layers involved that can make the process far more complex than diet and exercise advice suggests. She referenced factors like hormones, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid function and metabolism, all of which can influence weight regulation. “Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision,” she highlighted. “So instead of asking who is taking it, we should ask ourselves, who really needs it?”

Soha Ali Khan to explore Ozempic and Mounjaro risks and myths on her podcast

Soha also shared that the topic will be explored in more depth on her podcast All About Her. The upcoming episode, releasing Friday, February 13, will feature endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithal alongside nutritionist Dr Juhi Agarwal. The discussion, she said, will break down “the science, the risks, and the myths” surrounding these medications, offering more clinical clarity beyond social media chatter.

Ozempic vs Mounjaro: Are they the same weight loss drug?

Both Ozempic and Mounjaro are often grouped together in public conversations because of their weight loss effects, but medically, they aren’t identical. According to medical information referenced by WebMD, both belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists. These medications mimic glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone produced in the small intestine. This hormone helps regulate blood sugar by prompting the body to release more insulin. It also slows how quickly food leaves the stomach, which can reduce appetite and increase satiety.

How Mounjaro works: Tirzepatide and dual hormone action

Mounjaro’s generic name is Tirzepatide. Unlike standard GLP-1 drugs, it acts on two receptors, GLP-1 and GIP (gastric inhibitory polypeptide). This dual action is why it has drawn attention for both blood sugar regulation and weight reduction. Clinically, it is prescribed for managing type 2 diabetes.

How Ozempic works: Semaglutide and metabolic control

Ozempic, whose generic name is Semaglutide, works solely as a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It is prescribed for adults with type 2 diabetes, particularly those who also have established heart disease risk.

While weight loss can occur as a secondary effect, its primary role remains blood sugar management.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj says she lost 20 kg in 6 months; opens up on using Rs 40K weekly injections