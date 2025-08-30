Soha Ali Khan on being told she was ‘too old’ at 35: Here’s what women must know about fertility Soha Ali Khan in the latest episode of her new show shares her experience of consulting a gynaecologist for freezing her eggs at 35. She reveals that her gynaecologist told her that she was “too old” to freeze her eggs. Read on as an expert speaks about fertility, egg freezing and more.

Soha Ali Khan in her recent new show All About Her speaks about her fertility journey. In the episode she was in conversation with actor Sunny Leone and fertility expert Dr. Kiran Coehlo. She shares her experience of consulting a gynaecologist for freezing her eggs at 35.

She said, “I was 35 when I went to a gynaecologist and said I wanted to freeze my eggs. She told me I was already very old. Everyone else said I was so young, but she added, ‘Your ovaries can’t see your face.’ That stayed with me for a very long time.” This highlights the social stigma attached to fertility.

Speaking to India TV, Dr. Manjusha Goel, Lead Consultant, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, speaks about fertility, egg freezing and more.

How does age affect fertility and egg freezing?

When it comes to fertility and egg freezing, there is often a misconception that age alone determines whether a woman is “too old” to consider the option. Being told at 35 that one has missed the chance is not entirely accurate, as fertility is not 100% dependent on age.

Dr. Goel said that some women may naturally retain fertility until their mid-40s or even beyond, while others may experience a decline much earlier. The most critical aspect is the ovarian reserve, i.e., egg quantity and quality in the ovaries, compared to the woman's age in years.

Tests to check fertility, egg quality and more

Before reaching any conclusion, doctors must conduct a thorough assessment. This is achieved by the measurement of AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) levels, lower abdominal scan and examination of the antral follicle count to determine egg quality and number. Some of the other determinants include BMI, lifestyle, menopausal family history (especially the mother's age at menopause) and whether the woman has any underlying medical issues. It is only after considering these that a woman can be counseled whether egg freezing is a possibility and a suitable solution for her or not.

When should you consider freezing your eggs?

A woman’s personal situation and timeline needs to be taken into consideration before egg freezing. Dr. Goel adds, “If she is already in a relationship and wants to conceive naturally in the next 6–12 months, egg freezing cannot be considered the best choice since natural conception will have better chances at that point of time. But in situations where women have not yet decided to become mothers because of personal or professional issues, egg freezing in their late 20s and early 30s is generally held to be the most appropriate. This is the age when the eggs are in optimal quality and there are more chances of an ensuing successful pregnancy down the line through IVF.”

Impact of freezing eggs after 35

Egg quality and quantity both deteriorate after age 35, affecting whether IVF or freezing eggs will be successful. Though it is technically possible to freeze eggs at age 35 and above, the result might not be as good as if done for a person who does it earlier. There are primarily concerns from the majority of women who wait, that thawed and frozen eggs do not provide successful embryos in the future, even after costly and emotional efforts.

“The major message, therefore, is awareness. Women need to be made aware that age matters, but the health of fertility is personal,” said Dr. Goel.

