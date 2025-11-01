Snoring too much? Doctors warn it could signal a hidden stroke risk Snoring may seem harmless, but it could be a silent warning sign of obstructive sleep apnea, a major, often ignored risk factor for stroke. Here’s what experts say about recognising and treating it before it turns dangerous.

Snoring doesn't sound like a serious issue in itself, but in most instances, it is your body's quiet cry for help. According to Dr Amit Kulkarni, Senior Consultant & Lead, Neurology & Stroke, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, early treatment of sleep apnea can prevent a lifetime of complications, from hypertension to heart disease and stroke. In a world where we take exhaustion as normal, perhaps the first step to health is no more than getting a good night's sleep and listening to the silences between the snores.

Sleep apnea, especially Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is increasingly recognised as a hidden trigger behind strokes and heart disease, affecting both older adults and an alarming number of younger people with sedentary lifestyles.

Why sleep apnea is more serious than it sounds

Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway repeatedly collapses or becomes blocked during sleep, interrupting breathing dozens of times a night. The result? The brain and body are repeatedly starved of oxygen — a process that silently raises blood pressure, thickens blood, and damages blood vessels over time.

According to Dr Kulkarni, “Around 50–70% of people who experience a stroke also suffer from sleep apnea. Yet, it remains underdiagnosed and undertreated.”He adds that even people who are already managing common stroke risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, or high cholesterol can still experience recurrent strokes if their underlying sleep apnea remains untreated.

The new-age risk factor for a sedentary generation

The rise of desk jobs, late-night screens, and minimal physical activity has led to an increase in both obesity and metabolic syndrome, conditions that make OSA more likely.

Dr Kulkarni notes that the prevalence of sleep apnea among individuals who have already suffered a stroke is over 50%, regardless of whether the apnea is mild or severe. “Even young adults are now showing recurrent strokes linked to untreated OSA,” he warns.

How to know if you might have sleep apnea

Some signs of OSA are so subtle that they go unnoticed for years. Watch out for:

Loud habitual snoring

Gasping or choking during sleep

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Morning headaches or dry mouth

Difficulty concentrating or mood swings

Diagnosis is confirmed by a simple sleep study. The severity is measured using the Apnea–Hypopnea Index (AHI) — the number of pauses in breathing per hour of sleep.

Treatment and lifestyle changes that help

AHI greater than 15 defines moderate to severe OSA, and physicians generally recommend the use of CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy, wherein a mask-based machine keeps the airways open at night.

Simple lifestyle changes often do wonders for mild cases:

Exercising regularly to lose weight

Avoiding alcohol before bedtime

Maintaining regular sleep patterns

Sleeping on your side rather than on your back

Besides the improvement in energy and mood, the risk of stroke recurrence falls dramatically with treatment, leading to a better quality of life.

