Are energy drinks actually hydrating or making you more dehydrated? Bengaluru-based doctor explains

New Delhi:

When you are having a warm weather day or after your intense exercise session, you may consider drinking energy drinks to quickly recharge yourself. They are known for providing an immediate source of energy and refreshment. But hydration doesn’t always work the way marketing suggests.

As more people swap water for canned energy boosters, doctors are raising a quiet red flag. The question isn’t just whether these drinks energise you, it’s whether they hydrate you at all.

Do energy drinks really hydrate the body?

At a basic level, energy drinks do contain water, which means they can contribute to hydration, but only to an extent. Dr Brunda M S, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine, explains that “while an occasional energy drink may not harm hydration much, it should not be used as a primary source of fluids.” In other words, yes, they hydrate, but not in the way your body actually needs, especially in heat or after physical exertion.

The caffeine and sugar effect

The real issue lies in what else comes with that water. One of the major components of energy drinks is caffeine, which works as a diuretic. It helps induce increased urination and results in fluid loss. In addition, the presence of a high level of sugar can affect the absorption of water by the body.

Dr Brunda notes that “caffeine and sugar can affect fluid balance by making the body lose more water if taken in high amounts.”

The result? You might feel temporarily energised, but your hydration levels could quietly take a hit.

Why they’re not ideal in summer or post-workout

When your body is already losing fluids, through sweat, heat, or exercise, what you drink matters even more.

“Energy drinks are not the safest option during summer or after a workout,” says Dr Brunda, pointing to their high caffeine and sugar content.

Instead of restoring balance, they may increase heart rate, add to fluid loss, and slow down recovery. However, water-based or electrolytic beverages will provide what you need most: hydration and minerals.

Risks associated with energy drink consumption

Consistently taking energy drinks can put you at risk for many problems. Dr Brunda notes that regular consumption, particularly when the weather is hot, increases the risk of becoming dehydrated, getting headaches, feeling dizzy, and even suffering from heat exhaustion. Over time, the combination of fluid imbalance and stimulant overload can also leave you feeling more tired, not less, a classic case of short-term gain, long-term drain.

So, what should you drink instead? If hydration is the goal, simpler is better. Water remains the gold standard. For intense heat or heavy workouts, electrolyte drinks or oral rehydration solutions help restore what your body actually loses through sweat.

Also read: Early signs of dehydration you should never ignore in summer