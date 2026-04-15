Early signs of dehydration you should never ignore in summer

New Delhi:

Summer has a way of catching up with the body faster than we realise. One long day in the heat, a few missed glasses of water, and suddenly you’re feeling drained without quite knowing why.

Dehydration is one of the most common yet overlooked issues during this time. According to Dr Kushal Bangar, Consultant Physician at AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, recognising the early signs is key to preventing more serious complications.

Reasons why dehydration occurs during the summer season

During hot seasons, the body sweats out extra fluids because it is its way of cooling itself. However, when these fluids are not replenished, it causes a lot of problems with some body functions such as keeping body temperature constant and proper digestion. With time, even slight dehydration may cause fatigue and irritability.

Common triggers include prolonged sun exposure, outdoor activity, not drinking enough water, and even illnesses like vomiting or diarrhoea. High intake of caffeine or sugary drinks can also worsen the problem.

Early signs your body is giving you

Dehydration rarely shows up suddenly. It builds gradually, often through small signals that are easy to ignore. Watch out for dryness in the mouth, unusual thirst, dark yellow urine, or a noticeable drop in urination. Fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and muscle cramps are also common warning signs.

In certain scenarios, dryness in the mouth, sunken eyes, or an accelerated heartbeat might be observed. This indicates that the body has been put into a state of stress.

When should you take it seriously?

If the above symptoms continue to prevail or even get worse, immediate action must be taken. Neglecting to treat dehydration could prove disastrous, particularly for small children, older people, and individuals with preexisting medical conditions. Mild issues can easily worsen with continued fluid loss from the body.

Simple ways to stay hydrated

In this situation, prevention is very straightforward yet commonly ignored. It is necessary to consume sufficient amounts of water each day. Typically, it is advised that people consume about 2 to 3 liters of water per day based on their physical activity and heat exposure.

Alternatively, one can use homemade drinks containing water, salt, and sugar. Additionally, incorporating more water-containing foods such as cucumber, watermelon, tomatoes, and spinach into your diet can be beneficial. Traditional drinks like nimbu pani, coconut water, and buttermilk are also effective in keeping the body cool and hydrated.

What to avoid

Certain habits can make dehydration worse without you realising it. Sugary drinks, excessive caffeine, alcohol, and very salty or spicy foods can all contribute to fluid loss. Stepping out during peak heat hours without protection can also increase the risk.

Dehydration doesn’t always feel serious in the beginning. That’s why it’s so simple to neglect. However, noticing early warning signs and making small changes during the course of the day may save you from more serious trouble in the long run.

As when summer comes, the process of hydration is not only comfortable but also necessary.