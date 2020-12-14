Image Source : INDIA TV Six feet distancing not enough to stop coronavirus transmission in closed spaces: Study

The current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to a study by South Korea. '2 gaz duri' was a precautionary measure that everyone has been taken ever since the pandemic. While it is effective in open areas, the same cannot be applicable in closed areas as the air is still a threat. Since not every place in the city was well-ventilated, the public authority picked to permit restricted darshan to guarantee swarming doesn't happen.

The South Korean study, distributed in the Journal of Korean Medical Science, discovered the novel Covid was sent from an asymptomatic transporter to a sound individual in a short time of exposure. It said that even though there is an acceptable distance of six-feet, the transmission happened in spite of a distance of 20 feet between the two.

A COVID-19 task force member said, "Good ventilation is a must to ensure coronavirus doesn’t spread within restricted spaces such as temples, schools, restaurants and markets."

This is not the first time when a certain fact about the distance has come up. In the month of October, the American Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention said that people that are standing six feet apart could get infected by droplets by an infected person.